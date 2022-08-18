Warmack: Claflin equips students to solve problems; freshmen walk through ‘Arch of Confidence’

Claflin University welcomed its freshmen on Wednesday with a walk through the Arch of Confidence and words of wisdom from the university’s president.

Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack encouraged the new students to be responsible.

“We want to treat you like young adults. With accountability comes responsibility. If you want to be grown, we want to treat you as such and we want to create an environment that nurtures you as such,” Warmack said.

The president also reminded the students that appearance matters and that officials from Fortune 500 companies visit the campus regularly.

“You never know who’s going to be on this campus. Remember when you walk out, this how you want to be perceived,” Warmack said.

Warmack praised the class of 2026.

There were 9,000 applicants to the university, with around only 600 of them accepted, he said. Those accepted applicants come from 30 states across the country and seven different nations.

The mean GPA of the freshman class is 3.53 with an average ACT over 20 and an average SAT over 1,100.

Warmack encouraged the students to be prepared for the work ahead of them.

“You’ll be presented with complex problems academically, socially and spiritually. Claflin will equip you to solve all of them,” Warmack said.

“As you’re coming into this institution, you’re exploring who you are and what you are. You’re going through this cognitive developmental stage of finding out what you want to be,” Warmack said.

The freshmen were excited to finally become Claflin students.

Aaliyah Malloy said, “I don’t know what brought me here. I guess it was just destiny, but I’m glad that I chose this school.”

She can’t wait to learn about herself and go through the college experience.

“I’m looking forward to finding out what I want to do in life and meeting new people. I’m also looking forward to finding myself,” Malloy said.

International student Subas Neupane is excited to learn about the culture in the United States and Orangeburg. He’s a computer science major who’s minoring in mathematics.

“I’m excited. I’m here to learn, meet the people here and learn about them as well,” Neupane said.

“I’m most excited about meeting new people and sharing my culture as well as learning theirs,” he said.

“I choose Claflin University cause of the diversity and the good involvement with learning,” Neupane said.

Warmack said the Arch of Confidence tradition, “represents new beginnings.

“The Arch of Confidence aligns perfectly with the elevation and transformation that the university is going through.”