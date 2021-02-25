Warm weather continues: weekend forecast to be toasty

Unseasonably warm temperatures are forecast to continue in The T&D Region at least into the early part of next week.

The warm temperatures are prompting signs of spring as Yoshino cherry trees and daffodils burst forth in color. Honey bees have also made their presence felt.

While Friday’s high is forecast to reach 58 degrees, temperatures are expected to rise again during the weekend.

Saturday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high of 75.

Sunday's high temperature could reach 81. There’s a slight chance of showers.

Low temperatures are forecast to be in the low 60s for the upcoming weekend, which is also well above normal.

The normal high temperature for Orangeburg this time of year is 63. The normal low is 39.

Monday’s high is forecast to reach 70 degrees before dropping to 55 on Tuesday. There could be showers both days.

