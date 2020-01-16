It is time to put away the shorts and T-shirts. Old Man Winter is returning this weekend.
After several days of unseasonably warm temperatures, Friday’s high is forecast to dip to 51. The nighttime low is expected to fall to 37.
Saturday’s daytime and nighttime temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-50s. Sunday’s high is forecast at 60 degrees, dropping to 34 overnight.
The really cold weather will begin on Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day and last through at least Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
High temperatures next week will be in mid-40s, which is slightly below normal. Lows will be in the mid-20s as a cold front moves through the area.
Tuesday is forecast to be the coldest day, with a high around 43.
Despite the cold, sunshine is forecast to be plentiful, according to the NWS.
The middle to end of January is historically the coldest time of year for The T&D Region, with average highs in the mid-50s and lows in the middle to lower 30s.
Recent rains have caused rivers to rise, but they are expected to fall in the coming days and into the weekend.
The NWS has issued a lake wind advisory on Lake Marion through 1 p.m. Friday. The advisory means that strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.
