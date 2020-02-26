Walter Curry Jr. honored for service to African American history
Walter Curry Jr. honored for service to African American history

CURRY HONORED BY GENERAL ASSEMBLY

The South Carolina General Assembly recently recognized Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr. for his significant work in service to African American history and heritage in South Carolina and to congratulate him on receiving the 2019 International African American Historical and Genealogy Society Book award. Pictured from left are Rep. Jerry N. Govan Jr., D-Orangeburg, chairman of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus; Rep. Bill Taylor. R-Aiken; Curry; and Rep. Ivory Thigpen, D-Richland. The House of Representatives resolution was sponsored by Thigpen and Taylor, and the Senate resolution was sponsored by Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, and Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

