Walmart selects Dorchester County as site for new distribution center

Walmart has announced plans to build a $220 million distribution center in Dorchester County, near Ridgeville.
The announcement was the culmination of an effort, supported by state, county and local officials, to strengthen Walmart’s supply chain network while creating more than 1,000 local, full-time jobs.
“At a time when job creation is so vital, and - more than ever - our customers are relying on Walmart for the essentials they need during this unprecedented time, we are excited about the impact this new facility will have on the regional economy and how it will help us better serve customers across the Southeast,” said Greg Smith, executive vice president of supply chain for Walmart. “We found a great partner in the state of South Carolina and we’re grateful for the support we received from Dorchester County, the South Carolina Ports Authority, the Department of Commerce and so many others who helped make this project a reality.”
Once completed, the new storage and cross-dock facility will span nearly 3 million square feet. This direct import distribution center, which will take approximately 14 months to build, will supply several regional distribution centers, supporting approximately 850 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across South Carolina and beyond.
“Walmart has proven to be an exemplary partner that is committed to South Carolina and our citizens,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “We couldn't be prouder that such an important and successful company has decided to invest in our people and create even more jobs for hardworking South Carolinians. We look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership and seeing all that it will mean to both Walmart and our state in the future.”
Once fully operational, the new distribution center is expected to increase volumes at the Port of Charleston by approximately 5%.
