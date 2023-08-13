Orangeburg's Walmart Supercenter on North Road is being remodeled.

The store's remodeling effort will begin Aug. 13 and last through Nov. 2.

“The store will be open during its remodel and is being remodeled to create an updated experience for customers, including expanded shopping options to help people save time and money," Walmart said in a statement.

The store is tentatively scheduled to hold a re-grand opening on Friday, Nov. 3.

Walmart said that additional details about store changes and how those changes will improve customers’ experience will be released closer to the re-grand opening.

Walmart said customer-focused improvements will generally include:

• New fixtures, LED lighting and flooring throughout the entire store

• Refreshed interior and exterior, including paint and signage

• Remodeled bathrooms

• A new health service room next to the pharmacy for private consultations and immunizations

• Refreshed mother’s room for a private option for nursing mothers

• Increased numbers of self-checkout lanes and manned registers for customer convenience

• Expansion of the seasonal department, including a wider variety of summer merchandise

Walmart doesn’t share the cost of its remodels, the store said in a statement.

Aiken, South Carolina-based Gillam and Associates Inc. is the general contractor for the project.

The Orangeburg store remodel is part of a larger-scale Walmart remodeling of stores nationwide.

By the end of 2022, Walmart had updated 1,000 of its 4,720 U.S. stores and announced that it will update between 800 and 1,000 each year.

Walmart opened at the Orangeburg Mall in 1984, serving as an anchor store of the newly built mall. The store expanded to the North Road site in 1994, nearly doubling its size. Gillam and Associates built the store.

In 1997, the store received its Supercenter designation with the addition of the grocery portion.

The North Road Walmart is no stranger to renovations since its construction in 1994.

In 2003, the store saw a fresh paint job and ceiling tile work.

In 2008, it underwent a $1.1 million remodeling, which entailed the placement of new, water-absorbent floor tiles and ceiling fixtures, the renovation and modernization of bathrooms, a new brown and beige color scheme and new entrances.