Walker promoted to CWO5; Orangeburg native called ‘motivating force’

Orangeburg native Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jeffrey Walker was selected for promotion to CWO5.

Navy warrant officers are technical specialists who perform knowledge and skills of a specific occupational field at a level beyond what is normally expected of the most senior enlisted sailors and chief warrant officer 5 is the highest rank of that group.

“Achieving the rank of CWO5 is a remarkable accomplishment, attained by a select few, and reserved for only the best of the best,” said NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Commanding Officer Capt. Martin Edmonds. “I've known Jeff Walker throughout my career and no one is more deserving; he is truly a motivating force for all to follow, in our Navy and society at large.”

A 1993 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, he enlisted in the Navy that same year, completing basic training and mess management specialist (now known as culinary specialist) “A” School.

Walker was commissioned as an officer in 2011 and most recently completed a tour as director of the Navy Food Management Team at NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, leading a team of 26 military members in providing comprehensive training in all areas of food service operations.

“This selection proves that hard work and sacrifice definitely pays off in the long run, especially when you’re selected to be one of the 80-plus chief warrant officers 5 throughout the entire Navy,” Walker added.

He said that his recipe for success is consistency, stability, respect and loyalty, adding that he has been fortunate to have strong, positive leaders and mentors during his nearly 30-year Navy career.

Walker was hand-picked to fill a critical need and recently departed onboard the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) on the ship’s first deployment.