Walk the Block: Norway event puts focus on breast cancer

Hundreds of family members and friends gathered early Saturday morning, Oct. 16, to support the inaugural Walk the Block for Breast Cancer Awareness in Norway.
Participants and survivors began registering for the event hosted by Gifted by Tonya at 7:30 a.m. on the cool fall day beneath clear blue skies and a rising sun.
Tonya James welcomed everyone gathered on the lawn at 192 Tyler Road. She then introduced her young male assistants to the day’s participants as being a part of her group, “Building Our Boys,” a fellowship of youth from the community ranging in ages from 6 to 17 who are paired with an adult mentor. She remarked that teams of walkers and supporters came from as far away as North Carolina, Florida and Maryland to attend the event.
James kicked off the eventful morning with a prayer circle of prayer of survivors holding hands and surrounded by their loved ones. After the prayer by Connie Jackson, James directed the honored guests to a special “pink carpet-style” runway area where they could sit comfortably to listen to the speaker for the morning, Darlene Milhouse Riley.
“I have been cancer free for the past eight months. I want to talk about how important it is for you to go get a mammogram every year,” began Riley, a survivor who shared her journey from the first screening until now.
Riley stated that she was told after her first mammogram in the year 2000 that she had a cyst in one breast and that she should eat healthy foods and watch her intake of things like chocolate. She didn’t think much of the cyst and didn’t return to have another mammogram until 2018 at which time medical professionals informed her that they saw something abnormal in her breast and that she should come in for a follow-up appointment.
“Oh, man, I’m not going back. It’s just the cyst,” she told herself and waited until 2020 to finally have another mammogram. At that appointment, they told her she needed to have it checked out. Once again, she just brushed it off, saying that she was sure it was just the cyst, and she couldn’t feel anything in a self-check, so why follow up?
During the beginning of 2021 she had changed doctors, and that practitioner also told her that she needed to be rescreened and follow up if needed.
“I went to the appointment, and it seemed like it was just taking too long. I didn’t want to stay, but I was talking to someone on the phone and they told me, ‘You’re there, so why don’t you go on in?’ So I had the mammogram,” she said.
“A week later, they called me and said that they found something abnormal again and that I needed to come in and have an ultrasound. So I did that,” she said, adding that the follow-up to that visit was a biopsy.
“It was painful, and it hurt me. It showed that I had stage one breast cancer that was about the size of a nickel, so I had it removed.”
“I urge every last one of you that can to go get checked. Make sure that you do what you need to do,” said Riley in ending her talk. Then she invited everyone to gather around the survivors, who were seated on either side of the “pink carpet” area to chant the following words after her:
“You are strong. You are special. You are awesome. You are tough. You are loved. You are not alone. You are supported. You are brave. You are courageous. You are a fighter. You are a fighter. You are a fighter.”
As the echo of voices that rang out through the morning air with power and conviction began to quiet, Darlene’s son, Michael Sims, stepped up to the microphone to sing her an original song titled, “You are Beautiful.”
At the close of the song, the DJ played some upbeat music as each survivor’s name was called, and she sashayed up and down the “pink carpet” having her moment in the celebration spotlight as her “Walk the Block” team cheered her on.
“We were so excited when we heard of the walk being held in our hometown,” said Stephanie Hart from Norway.
“I am here supporting my mom, Shirley Hart, and my aunt, Flossie Peeples. They are both survivors. I know most of these ladies, and they have fought and survived,” said the proud member of Team I ‘Hart’ Champions.
Reginald Youman of South Carolina All Terrain (SCAT) Riders from Norway sat atop his four-wheeler after riding around the block to show the participants just how quickly the route could be completed.
“We are out here supporting positivity and unity -- just having fun,” said Youman of his team of ATV riders.
Chrystal Jenkins said that despite the pandemic, she and her sister Jessica were so happy to be out in support of such a worthy community event.
“We are here to support the James Family Team in the breast cancer awareness walk,” said Chrystal, adding that they also came out in memory of some of their family members who have passed away.
Lakeshaw James, a member of Team Gifted, said that she was walking in honor of her mother, Sharon James, who is an 18-year breast cancer survivor.
“We are just totally blessed that we can do this for our survivors. God has truly been good. We give him all the praise, all the honor and all the glory,” said Lakeshaw.
To share your story or read stories of survivors on the Gifted By Tonya Facebook page, go to https://www.facebook.com/gifTedbyTonya.