Walk the Block: Norway event puts focus on breast cancer

Riley stated that she was told after her first mammogram in the year 2000 that she had a cyst in one breast and that she should eat healthy foods and watch her intake of things like chocolate. She didn’t think much of the cyst and didn’t return to have another mammogram until 2018 at which time medical professionals informed her that they saw something abnormal in her breast and that she should come in for a follow-up appointment.

“Oh, man, I’m not going back. It’s just the cyst,” she told herself and waited until 2020 to finally have another mammogram. At that appointment, they told her she needed to have it checked out. Once again, she just brushed it off, saying that she was sure it was just the cyst, and she couldn’t feel anything in a self-check, so why follow up?

During the beginning of 2021 she had changed doctors, and that practitioner also told her that she needed to be rescreened and follow up if needed.

“I went to the appointment, and it seemed like it was just taking too long. I didn’t want to stay, but I was talking to someone on the phone and they told me, ‘You’re there, so why don’t you go on in?’ So I had the mammogram,” she said.