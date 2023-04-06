The Voorhees University Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (VU GEAR UP) scholars were able to attend Carowinds for an educational STEAM Quest day on March 29.

The students participated in an explosive combination of entertainment and education with science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics outside of the classroom.

The students were extremely excited to learn and experiment with all the planned STEAM Quest activities that were set up for them.

This allowed the students to experiment with hand-made instruments.

Not only were the students thrilled about riding the rides and playing the games, but they were also very vocal in saying that they learned something new.

GEAR UP is designed to open up students’ eyes to new opportunities and learning experiences that will forever impact their lives.

Over 2,000 students were in attendance at this grand GEAR UP event, eager and ready to learn.

VU GEAR UP is ready and waiting to serve all current 7th and 8th grade students within Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chester, Colleton, Hampton, Orangeburg and Williamsburg County school districts through the free program.

GEAR UP is a U.S. Department of Education program designed to prepare students to enter and succeed in postsecondary education.