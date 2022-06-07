VP Harris to headline S.C. event

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Democratic Party announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will be the 2022 Blue Palmetto Dinner special guest and speaker.

The vice president will be joined by her husband Doug Emhoff at the event on Friday, June 10.

This year’s Blue Palmetto Dinner is back in person for the first time since 2019. The traditionally annual dinner will honor former Gov. and U.S. Secretary of Education Dick Riley.

“South Carolina Democrats can’t wait to welcome Vice President Harris and Mr. Emhoff back to South Carolina. We are excited that we can thank Vice President Harris for her hard work on behalf of the people of South Carolina,” SCDP Chair Trav Robertson Jr. said. “Vice Chair Lessie Price and I are honored the vice president accepted our invitation to be with South Carolina Democrats.”

All 2022 Dem Weekend and Blue Palmetto ticket information is available at scdp.org.

