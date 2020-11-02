 Skip to main content
VOTING: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
VOTING: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Election 2020 library

Absentee voting

Persons requesting an absentee ballot by mail must vote on that mailed ballot. Ballots can be hand delivered to the county voter registration office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Election Day, Nov. 3 

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

When voting in person, voters will be asked to show one of the following photo IDs:

  • S.C. driver's license
  • S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card
  • S.C. voter registration card with photo
  • Federal military ID
  • U.S. passport

ORANGEBURG COUNTY POLLS

  • Orangeburg Wd 1 -- Orangeburg Arts Center -- 619 Riverside Drive
  • Orangeburg Wd 2 -- Orangeburg Arts Center -- 619 Riverside Drive
  • Orangeburg Wd 3 -- Mellichamp Elementary School -- 350 Murray Road
  • Orangeburg Wd 4 -- Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center -- 200 Buckley St
  • Orangeburg Wd 5 -- Zimmerman Youth Center -- 759 Peasley St.
  • Orangeburg Wd 6 -- Youth Canteen -- 1620 Middleton St.
  • Orangeburg Wd 7 -- Sheridan Elementary School -- 1139 Hillsboro Road
  • Orangeburg Wd 8 -- W.J. Clark Middle School -- 919 Bennett Ave.
  • Orangeburg Wd 9 -- Marshall Elementary School -- 1441 Marshall St.
  • Orangeburg Wd10 -- Sheridan Elementary School -- 1139 Hillsboro Road
  • Suburban 1 -- R.E. Howard Middle School -- 1255 Belleville Road
  • Suburban 2 -- Whittaker Elementary School -- 790 Whittaker Parkway
  • Suburban 3 -- Orangeburg Area Development Center -- 1060 Pineland St.
  • Suburban 4 -- Orangeburg Municipal Airport --1811 Airport Road
  • Suburban 5 -- Rivelon Elementary School -- 350 Thomas B Eklund Circle
  • Suburban 6 -- Rivelon Elementary School -- 350 Thomas B Eklund Circle
  • Suburban 7 -- W.J. Clark Middle School -- 919 Bennett Ave.
  • Suburban 8 -- Marshall Elementary School -- 1441 Marshall Ave.
  • Suburban 9 -- Human Resources Center -- 2570 St. Matthews Road
  • Bethel -- Bethune Bowman High School -- 4857 Charleston Highway
  • Bowman 1 -- Old Bowman Elementary School -- 131 Poplar St. – Bowman
  • Bowman 2 -- Old Bowman Elementary School -- 131 Poplar St. – Bowman
  • Branchville 1 -- Branchville High School -- 1349 Dorange Road – Branchville
  • Branchville 2 -- Branchville Community Center-- 7647 Freedom Road – Branchville
  • Brookdale -- Brookdale School -- 394 Brookdale Drive – Orangeburg
  • Cope -- Cope Area Career Center -- 6052 Slab Landing Road -- Cope
  • Cordova 1 -- Edisto High School -- 500 R.M. Foster Road – Cordova
  • Edisto -- Canaan Volunteer Fire Deptment -- 4208 Cannon Bridge Road – Cope
  • Elloree 1 -- New Elloree Elementary -- 200 Warrior Drive – Elloree
  • Eutawville 1 -- Eutawville Community Center -- 419 Porcher Ave. – Eutawville
  • Eutawville 2 -- St James-Gaillard Elementary School -- 1555 Gardensgate Road – Eutawville
  • Four Holes -- Four Holes Fire Station -- 1010 Gramling Road – Orangeburg
  • Holly Hill 2 -- Holly Hill-Roberts Middle -- 530 Hesseman Ave. -- Holly Hill
  • Holly Hill 1 -- Holly Hill Elementary School -- 1490 Brant Ave. -- Holly Hill
  • Jamison -- O-C Technical College -- 3250 St Matthews Road – Orangeburg
  • Limestone 1 -- Prince Of Orange Mall -- 2390 Chestnut St. – Orangeburg
  • Neeses-Livingston -- Livingston Community Center -- 5875 Savannah Highway – Orangeburg
  • Nix -- Nix Elementary School -- 770 Stilton Road -- Orangeburg
  • North 2 -- Aiken Electric Co-op -- 8381 North Road – North
  • North 1 -- North Town Hall -- 9305 North Road – North
  • Norway -- Norway Senior Center -- 105 Saint Johns Ave. – Norway
  • Pinehill -- Great Branch Community Center -- 2890 Neeses Highway -- Orangeburg
  • Providence -- Providence Vol Fire Deptment -- 4767 Old State Road -- Holly Hill
  • Rowesville -- Rowesville Community Center -- 125 Camelia Drive -- Rowesville
  • Santee 1 -- Santee Family Develop Center -- 210 Municipal Way -- Santee
  • Springfield -- Old Springfield Elementary -- 210 Brodie St. – Springfield
  • Vance -- Vance-Providence Elementary School -- 633 Camden Road -- Vance
  • Whittaker -- Whittaker Elementary School -- 790 Whittaker Parkway – Orangeburg
  • Bolentown -- Bolentown Vol Fire Department -- 2310 Norway Road – Orangeburg
  • Cordova 2 -- Cordova Town Hall -- 105 Flashover Lane -- Cordova
  • Elloree 2 -- New Elloree Elementary -- 200 Warrior Drive – Elloree
  • Limestone 2 -- Prince Of Orange Mall 2390 Chestnut St. – Orangeburg
  • Santee 2 -- Santee Fire Department -- 1005 Bass Drive – Santee
  • Barrier Free -- Voter Registration Office -- 1475 Amelia St. -- Orangeburg

 

CALHOUN COUNTY POLLS

  • Bethel -- Bellville Volunteer Fire Dept – 1059 Old Bellville Road – St. Matthews
  • Cameron -- Cameron Community Club – 5392 Cameron Road – Cameron
  • Center Hill -- St. Peter AME Church – 954 Bull Swamp Road – North
  • Creston -- Creston EMS Station – 2145 Old Number Six Highway – Creston
  • Dixie -- John Ford Community Center – 304 Agnes St. – St. Matthews
  • Fall Branch WOW Hall – 94 Flame Tree Road – St. Matthews
  • Fort Motte -- St. Matthews Episcopal Church – 1164 Fort Motte Road – Saint Matthews
  • Lone Star -- Lone Star Fire Station– 650 Weeks Landing Road – Lone Star
  • Midway -- Midway Volunteer Fire Station – 1337 Midway Road – Elloree
  • Murph Mill -- Wesley Chapel UMC – 1300 Murph Mill Road – St. Matthews
  • Sandy Run -- Sandy Run K-8 School – 450 Old Swamp Road – Swansea
  • St. Matthews -- Calhoun County Museum – 313 Butler St.

 

BAMBERG COUNTY POLLS

  • Colston -- Colston Fire Department 6785 Colston Road – Bamberg
  • Edisto -- Edisto Fire Station -- 4532 Edisto River Road – Branchville
  • Ehrhardt -- Ehrhardt Town Hall -- 13704 Broxton Bridge Road – Ehrhardt
  • East Denmark -- Brooker Center -- 19 Maple Ave. – Denmark
  • Govan -- Govan Fire Department -- 20920 Ehrhardt Road – Olar
  • Hightowers Mill -- Old Train Depot -- 18748 Heritage Highway – Denmark
  • Hunter's Chapel -- Hunters Chapel Fire Department -- 6313 Farrells Road – Branchville
  • Kearse -- Brandt's Office -- 8804 Low Country Highway – Ehrhardt
  • Little Swamp -- Little Swamp Community Center -- 16589 Hunters Chapel Road – Smoaks
  • Olar -- Olar Town Hall -- 14978 Low Country Highway -- Olar
  • South Bamberg -- Kearse Agriculture Building -- 847 Calhoun St. – Bamberg
  • West Denmark -- Old Train Depot -- 18748 Heritage Highway
  • North Bamberg -- Bamberg City Civic Center -- 2477 Main Highway – Bamberg
  • Barrier Free -- Voter Registration Office -- 2959 Main Highway -- Bamberg
