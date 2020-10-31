VOTING: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Absentee voting, Nov. 2

Persons requesting an absentee ballot by mail must vote on that mailed ballot. Ballots can be returned by mail or hand delivery to the county voter registration office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

In-person absentee voting continues until the end of the day Monday, Nov. 2.

In Orangeburg County, there are three locations where voters can cast their early vote from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday:

Orangeburg County administration building at 1437 Amelia St. Voting will take place in the County Council Chambers.

North Branch of the Orangeburg County Library at 4585 Main St.

Vance Senior Center, 1304 Old Number Six Highway.

Calhoun County residents can vote early from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections office at 103 Courthouse Drive.

In Bamberg County, voters have two locations in Bamberg where they can vote early on Monday: the Bamberg County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 1234 North St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Kearse Agriculture Building at 847 Calhoun St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.