VOTING: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Absentee voting, Nov. 2
Persons requesting an absentee ballot by mail must vote on that mailed ballot. Ballots can be returned by mail or hand delivery to the county voter registration office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
In-person absentee voting continues until the end of the day Monday, Nov. 2.
In Orangeburg County, there are three locations where voters can cast their early vote from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday:
- Orangeburg County administration building at 1437 Amelia St. Voting will take place in the County Council Chambers.
- North Branch of the Orangeburg County Library at 4585 Main St.
- Vance Senior Center, 1304 Old Number Six Highway.
Calhoun County residents can vote early from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections office at 103 Courthouse Drive.
In Bamberg County, voters have two locations in Bamberg where they can vote early on Monday: the Bamberg County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 1234 North St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Kearse Agriculture Building at 847 Calhoun St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Election Day, Nov. 3
Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
When voting in person, voters will be asked to show one of the following photo IDs:
- S.C. driver's license
- S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card
- S.C. voter registration card with photo
- Federal military ID
- U.S. passport
ORANGEBURG COUNTY POLLS
- Orangeburg Wd 1 -- Orangeburg Arts Center -- 619 Riverside Drive
- Orangeburg Wd 2 -- Orangeburg Arts Center -- 619 Riverside Drive
- Orangeburg Wd 3 -- Mellichamp Elementary School -- 350 Murray Road
- Orangeburg Wd 4 -- Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center -- 200 Buckley St
- Orangeburg Wd 5 -- Zimmerman Youth Center -- 759 Peasley St.
- Orangeburg Wd 6 -- Youth Canteen -- 1620 Middleton St.
- Orangeburg Wd 7 -- Sheridan Elementary School -- 1139 Hillsboro Road
- Orangeburg Wd 8 -- W.J. Clark Middle School -- 919 Bennett Ave.
- Orangeburg Wd 9 -- Marshall Elementary School -- 1441 Marshall St.
- Orangeburg Wd10 -- Sheridan Elementary School -- 1139 Hillsboro Road
- Suburban 1 -- R.E. Howard Middle School -- 1255 Belleville Road
- Suburban 2 -- Whittaker Elementary School -- 790 Whittaker Parkway
- Suburban 3 -- Orangeburg Area Development Center -- 1060 Pineland St.
- Suburban 4 -- Orangeburg Municipal Airport --1811 Airport Road
- Suburban 5 -- Rivelon Elementary School -- 350 Thomas B Eklund Circle
- Suburban 6 -- Rivelon Elementary School -- 350 Thomas B Eklund Circle
- Suburban 7 -- W.J. Clark Middle School -- 919 Bennett Ave.
- Suburban 8 -- Marshall Elementary School -- 1441 Marshall Ave.
- Suburban 9 -- Human Resources Center -- 2570 St. Matthews Road
- Bethel -- Bethune Bowman High School -- 4857 Charleston Highway
- Bowman 1 -- Old Bowman Elementary School -- 131 Poplar St. – Bowman
- Bowman 2 -- Old Bowman Elementary School -- 131 Poplar St. – Bowman
- Branchville 1 -- Branchville High School -- 1349 Dorange Road – Branchville
- Branchville 2 -- Branchville Community Center-- 7647 Freedom Road – Branchville
- Brookdale -- Brookdale School -- 394 Brookdale Drive – Orangeburg
- Cope -- Cope Area Career Center -- 6052 Slab Landing Road -- Cope
- Cordova 1 -- Edisto High School -- 500 R.M. Foster Road – Cordova
- Edisto -- Canaan Volunteer Fire Deptment -- 4208 Cannon Bridge Road – Cope
- Elloree 1 -- New Elloree Elementary -- 200 Warrior Drive – Elloree
- Eutawville 1 -- Eutawville Community Center -- 419 Porcher Ave. – Eutawville
- Eutawville 2 -- St James-Gaillard Elementary School -- 1555 Gardensgate Road – Eutawville
- Four Holes -- Four Holes Fire Station -- 1010 Gramling Road – Orangeburg
- Holly Hill 2 -- Holly Hill-Roberts Middle -- 530 Hesseman Ave. -- Holly Hill
- Holly Hill 1 -- Holly Hill Elementary School -- 1490 Brant Ave. -- Holly Hill
- Jamison -- O-C Technical College -- 3250 St Matthews Road – Orangeburg
- Limestone 1 -- Prince Of Orange Mall -- 2390 Chestnut St. – Orangeburg
- Neeses-Livingston -- Livingston Community Center -- 5875 Savannah Highway – Orangeburg
- Nix -- Nix Elementary School -- 770 Stilton Road -- Orangeburg
- North 2 -- Aiken Electric Co-op -- 8381 North Road – North
- North 1 -- North Town Hall -- 9305 North Road – North
- Norway -- Norway Senior Center -- 105 Saint Johns Ave. – Norway
- Pinehill -- Great Branch Community Center -- 2890 Neeses Highway -- Orangeburg
- Providence -- Providence Vol Fire Deptment -- 4767 Old State Road -- Holly Hill
- Rowesville -- Rowesville Community Center -- 125 Camelia Drive -- Rowesville
- Santee 1 -- Santee Family Develop Center -- 210 Municipal Way -- Santee
- Springfield -- Old Springfield Elementary -- 210 Brodie St. – Springfield
- Vance -- Vance-Providence Elementary School -- 633 Camden Road -- Vance
- Whittaker -- Whittaker Elementary School -- 790 Whittaker Parkway – Orangeburg
- Bolentown -- Bolentown Vol Fire Department -- 2310 Norway Road – Orangeburg
- Cordova 2 -- Cordova Town Hall -- 105 Flashover Lane -- Cordova
- Elloree 2 -- New Elloree Elementary -- 200 Warrior Drive – Elloree
- Limestone 2 -- Prince Of Orange Mall 2390 Chestnut St. – Orangeburg
- Santee 2 -- Santee Fire Department -- 1005 Bass Drive – Santee
- Barrier Free -- Voter Registration Office -- 1475 Amelia St. -- Orangeburg
CALHOUN COUNTY POLLS
- Bethel -- Bellville Volunteer Fire Dept – 1059 Old Bellville Road – St. Matthews
- Cameron -- Cameron Community Club – 5392 Cameron Road – Cameron
- Center Hill -- St. Peter AME Church – 954 Bull Swamp Road – North
- Creston -- Creston EMS Station – 2145 Old Number Six Highway – Creston
- Dixie -- John Ford Community Center – 304 Agnes St. – St. Matthews
- Fall Branch WOW Hall – 94 Flame Tree Road – St. Matthews
- Fort Motte -- St. Matthews Episcopal Church – 1164 Fort Motte Road – Saint Matthews
- Lone Star -- Lone Star Fire Station– 650 Weeks Landing Road – Lone Star
- Midway -- Midway Volunteer Fire Station – 1337 Midway Road – Elloree
- Murph Mill -- Wesley Chapel UMC – 1300 Murph Mill Road – St. Matthews
- Sandy Run -- Sandy Run K-8 School – 450 Old Swamp Road – Swansea
- St. Matthews -- Calhoun County Museum – 313 Butler St.
BAMBERG COUNTY POLLS
- Colston -- Colston Fire Department 6785 Colston Road – Bamberg
- Edisto -- Edisto Fire Station -- 4532 Edisto River Road – Branchville
- Ehrhardt -- Ehrhardt Town Hall -- 13704 Broxton Bridge Road – Ehrhardt
- East Denmark -- Brooker Center -- 19 Maple Ave. – Denmark
- Govan -- Govan Fire Department -- 20920 Ehrhardt Road – Olar
- Hightowers Mill -- Old Train Depot -- 18748 Heritage Highway – Denmark
- Hunter's Chapel -- Hunters Chapel Fire Department -- 6313 Farrells Road – Branchville
- Kearse -- Brandt's Office -- 8804 Low Country Highway – Ehrhardt
- Little Swamp -- Little Swamp Community Center -- 16589 Hunters Chapel Road – Smoaks
- Olar -- Olar Town Hall -- 14978 Low Country Highway -- Olar
- South Bamberg -- Kearse Agriculture Building -- 847 Calhoun St. – Bamberg
- West Denmark -- Old Train Depot -- 18748 Heritage Highway
- North Bamberg -- Bamberg City Civic Center -- 2477 Main Highway – Bamberg
- Barrier Free -- Voter Registration Office -- 2959 Main Highway -- Bamberg
