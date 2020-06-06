Voters can expect some changes at polls on Tuesday

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for statewide primary elections.
All registered voters are eligible to cast absentee ballots, an option that Aurora Smalls, director of Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections, said is being widely used.
The S.C. General Assembly approved allowing all voters to cast absentee ballots in the June 9 primaries and any runoffs two weeks later. Standard reasons for voting absentee were waived. Voters can select “State of Emergency” on the absentee application, which does not have to be witnessed.
Smalls said there has been an increase in mail-in ballots, but the option of absentee voting by mail is no longer available for Tuesday’s primary.
An absentee ballot must be received by the voter registration office no later than 7 p.m. on June 9 in order to count. Any voter with an absentee ballot received via mail is advised now to deliver the ballot to the county office. No absentee ballots will be accepted at the polls on Tuesday.
In-person absentee voting continues through Monday at 5 p.m.
“They can come in person and vote absentee at our office,” Smalls said.
The voter registration office will adhere to normal operating hours, opening at 8:30 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m.
The S.C. State Election Commission has also announced special precautions and protocols at polling places on Tuesday.
Smalls detailed the specific changes and procedures that will be in place in Orangeburg County.
“We are doing our social distancing. The workers have to wear masks and we have some shields for them. They have a shield for the person that has to be working at the computer. They’ll have gloves, and we should have some sanitizer there for any voter,” Smalls said.
Smalls also said voters will be supplied with swabs to touch the voting machine screen.
“The voter does not have to wear a mask because we can’t make the voter wear a mask,” Smalls said.
The State Election Commission is encouraging voters to wear masks and show a photo ID by holding it up for poll managers instead of handing it to them. Voters are also advised to bring a pen for signing the poll list.
Smalls said coronavirus-related protocols will be implemented at the voter registration office on the day of primary elections.
Voters, candidates and others often gather at the office after the conclusion of voting to receive election results. Smalls said there will be a limit on the number of persons allowed in the office.
Smalls does not think the coronavirus will impact voter turnout on Tuesday.
“I don’t think that will hinder someone that’s trying to cast their ballot,” she said.
“I say we still will have probably the same amount we normally have. It’s not like we have a big turnout, but I think we still will have people going to the polls because they know we are practicing social distancing,” Smalls said.
Smalls had a message for voters regarding the primary.
“I just want to remind them that their vote counts, and their vote matters. And I want them not to just use the virus as an excuse not to vote.”
The candidates
In T&D Region counties, Republican primary voters will decide among four candidates seeking the nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Lindsey Graham. Challenging the incumbent are Duke Buckner, Michael Lapierre and Joe Reynolds.
Candidates for congressional and other seats are unopposed in the GOP primary.
The Democratic primary features contested races in Orangeburg and Bamberg counties.
S.C. Senate District 39: Cindy Evans, Jerry Montgomery, William Johnson and Vernon Stephens are running for the seat held by Sen. John Matthews, who is not running for re-election.
S.C. Senate District 40: Sen. Brad Hutto is being challenged by Michael Addison.
S.C. House District 90: Rep. Justin Bamberg is being challenged by Evert Comer Jr.
S.C. House District 95: Rep. Jerry Govan is being challenged by Kevin Ray.
Orangeburg County Council District 3: Councilman Harry Wimberly is being challenged by Kenneth McCaster.
Orangeburg County Council District 4: Councilman Heyward Livingston is being challenged by Joseph Garvin.
Orangeburg County Council District 5: Councilwoman Janie Cooper is being challenged by Christopher Glover and James Darold Wilson.
Orangeburg County sheriff: Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is being challenged by Darnell Johnson.
Bamberg County Council District 1: Councilman Trent Kinard is being challenged by Phil Myers.
Bamberg County Council District 4: John Jennings Jr. and Spencer Donaldson are seeking the seat held by Joe Guess, who is not seeking re-election.
Bamberg County Council District 5: Ricky Dansby and Jonathan Goodman II are seeking the seat held by Isaiah Odom, who is not seeking re-election.
Bamberg County Council District 7: Councilman Clint Carter is being challenged by Dean Fralix.
Bamberg County sheriff: Kenneth Bamberg, T. Ben Hay and Eddie Williams Jr. are seeking the office held by retiring Sheriff Ed Darnell.
Bamberg County clerk of court: Quinlyn Connelly, Jannie Johnson and Adam Ness are seeking the office held by the retiring James B. “Pedie” Hiers.
Bamberg County coroner: Wallace Hicks Jr. and Trey Benton are seeking the office of retiring Willard "Billy" Duncan.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com 803-596-6530
