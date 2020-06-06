You are the owner of this article.
Voters can expect some changes at polls on Tuesday
Voters can expect some changes at polls on Tuesday

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for statewide primary elections.

All registered voters are eligible to cast absentee ballots, an option that Aurora Smalls, director of Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections, said is being widely used.

The S.C. General Assembly approved allowing all voters to cast absentee ballots in the June 9 primaries and any runoffs two weeks later. Standard reasons for voting absentee were waived. Voters can select “State of Emergency” on the absentee application, which does not have to be witnessed.

Smalls said there has been an increase in mail-in ballots, but the option of absentee voting by mail is no longer available for Tuesday’s primary.

An absentee ballot must be received by the voter registration office no later than 7 p.m. on June 9 in order to count. Any voter with an absentee ballot received via mail is advised now to deliver the ballot to the county office. No absentee ballots will be accepted at the polls on Tuesday.

In-person absentee voting continues through Monday at 5 p.m.

“They can come in person and vote absentee at our office,” Smalls said.

The voter registration office will adhere to normal operating hours, opening at 8:30 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m.

The S.C. State Election Commission has also announced special precautions and protocols at polling places on Tuesday.

Smalls detailed the specific changes and procedures that will be in place in Orangeburg County.

“We are doing our social distancing. The workers have to wear masks and we have some shields for them. They have a shield for the person that has to be working at the computer. They’ll have gloves, and we should have some sanitizer there for any voter,” Smalls said.

Smalls also said voters will be supplied with swabs to touch the voting machine screen.

“The voter does not have to wear a mask because we can’t make the voter wear a mask,” Smalls said.

The State Election Commission is encouraging voters to wear masks and show a photo ID by holding it up for poll managers instead of handing it to them. Voters are also advised to bring a pen for signing the poll list.

Smalls said coronavirus-related protocols will be implemented at the voter registration office on the day of primary elections.

Voters, candidates and others often gather at the office after the conclusion of voting to receive election results. Smalls said there will be a limit on the number of persons allowed in the office.

Smalls does not think the coronavirus will impact voter turnout on Tuesday.

“I don’t think that will hinder someone that’s trying to cast their ballot,” she said.

“I say we still will have probably the same amount we normally have. It’s not like we have a big turnout, but I think we still will have people going to the polls because they know we are practicing social distancing,” Smalls said.

Smalls had a message for voters regarding the primary.

“I just want to remind them that their vote counts, and their vote matters. And I want them not to just use the virus as an excuse not to vote.”

The candidates

In T&D Region counties, Republican primary voters will decide among four candidates seeking the nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Lindsey Graham. Challenging the incumbent are Duke Buckner, Michael Lapierre and Joe Reynolds.

Candidates for congressional and other seats are unopposed in the GOP primary.

The Democratic primary features contested races in Orangeburg and Bamberg counties.

S.C. Senate District 39: Cindy Evans, Jerry Montgomery, William Johnson and Vernon Stephens are running for the seat held by Sen. John Matthews, who is not running for re-election.

S.C. Senate District 40: Sen. Brad Hutto is being challenged by Michael Addison.

S.C. House District 90: Rep. Justin Bamberg is being challenged by Evert Comer Jr.

S.C. House District 95: Rep. Jerry Govan is being challenged by Kevin Ray.

Orangeburg County Council District 3: Councilman Harry Wimberly is being challenged by Kenneth McCaster.

Orangeburg County Council District 4: Councilman Heyward Livingston is being challenged by Joseph Garvin.

Orangeburg County Council District 5: Councilwoman Janie Cooper is being challenged by Christopher Glover and James Darold Wilson.

Orangeburg County sheriff: Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is being challenged by Darnell Johnson.

Bamberg County Council District 1: Councilman Trent Kinard is being challenged by Phil Myers.

Bamberg County Council District 4: John Jennings Jr. and Spencer Donaldson are seeking the seat held by Joe Guess, who is not seeking re-election.

Bamberg County Council District 5: Ricky Dansby and Jonathan Goodman II are seeking the seat held by Isaiah Odom, who is not seeking re-election.

Bamberg County Council District 7: Councilman Clint Carter is being challenged by Dean Fralix.

Bamberg County sheriff: Kenneth Bamberg, T. Ben Hay and Eddie Williams Jr. are seeking the office held by retiring Sheriff Ed Darnell.

Bamberg County clerk of court: Quinlyn Connelly, Jannie Johnson and Adam Ness are seeking the office held by the retiring James B. “Pedie” Hiers.

Bamberg County coroner: Wallace Hicks Jr. and Trey Benton are seeking the office of retiring Willard "Billy" Duncan.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com 803-596-6530

Precincts and polling locations

Bamberg County

• Colston: Colston Fire Department, 6785 Colston Road

• East Denmark: Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave.

• Edisto: Edisto Fire Station, 4532 Edisto River Road

• Ehrhardt: Town Hall, 13704 Broxton Bridge Road

• Govan: Govan Fire Department, 20920 Ehrhardt Road, Olar

• Hightowers Mill: Old Train Depot, 18748 Heritage Hwy., Denmark

• Hunter’s Chapel: Hunter’s Chapel Fire Department, 6313 Farrells Road

• Kearse: Brandt’s Office, 8804 Low County Hwy., Ehrhardt

• Little Swamp: Little Swamp Community Center, 16589 Hunter’s Chapel Road, Smoaks

• North Bamberg: Bamberg City Civic Center, 2477 Main Hwy.

• Olar: Town Hall, 14978 Low County Hwy.

• South Bamberg: Kearse Agriculture Building, 847 Calhoun St.

• West Denmark: Old Train Depot, 18748 Heritage Hwy.

• Barrier free: Voter Registration Office, 2959 Main Hwy., Bamberg

Calhoun County

  • Bethel: Belleville Volunteer Fire Dept., 1059 Old Belleville Road

• Cameron: Cameron Community Club, 5392 Cameron Road

• Center Hill: St. Peter AME Church, 954 Bull Swamp Road

• Creston: Creston EMS Station, 2145 Old Number Six Highway.

• Dixie: John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St.

• Fall Branch: WOW Hall, 94 Flame Tree Road

• Fort Motte: St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 1164 Fort Motte Road

• Lone Star: Fire Station 6, 650 Weeks Landing Road

• Midway: Midway Volunteer Fire Station, 1337 Midway Road

• Murph Mill: Wesley Chapel UMC, 1300 Murph Mill Road

• Sandy Run: Sandy Run Public School, 450 Old Swamp Road

• St. Matthews: Calhoun County Museum, 313 Bridge St.

Orangeburg County

• Ward 1: Orangeburg Arts Center (River Pavilion), 619 Riverside Drive

• Ward 2: Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, 155 Riverside Drive

• Ward 3: Mellichamp Elementary School, 350 Murray Road

• Ward 4: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, 200 Buckley St.

• Ward 5: Zimmerman Youth Center, 759 Peasley St.

• Ward 6: Youth Canteen, 1620 Middleton St.

• Ward 7: Sheridan Elementary School, 1139 Hillsboro Road

• Ward 8: William J. Clark Middle School, 919 Bennett Ave.

• Ward 9: Marshall Elementary School, 1441 Marshall Ave.

• Ward 10: Sheridan Elementary School, 1139 Hillsboro Road

• Suburban 1: Robert Howard Middle School, 1255 Belleville Road

• Suburban 2: Whittaker Elementary School, 790 Whittaker Pkwy.

• Suburban 3: Orangeburg Area Development Center, 1060 Pineland St.

• Suburban 4: Orangeburg Municipal Airport, 1811 Airport Road

• Suburban 5: Rivelon Elementary School, 350 Thomas B. Eklund Circle

• Suburban 6: Rivelon Elementary School, 350 Thomas B. Eklund Circle

• Suburban 7: William J. Clark Middle School, 919 Bennett Ave.

• Suburban 8: Marshall Elementary School, 1441 Marshall Ave.

• Suburban 9: Human Resources Center / Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road

• Bethel: Bethune-Bowman High School, 4857 Charleston Hwy.

• Bolentown: Bolentown Volunteer Fire Department, 2310 Norway Road

• Bowman 1: Old Bowman Elementary, 131 Poplar St.

• Bowman 2: Old Bowman Elementary, 131 Poplar St.

• Branchville 1: Branchville High School, 1349 Dorange Road

• Branchville 2: Senior Citizens Community Center, 7647 Freedom Road

• Brookdale: Brookdale Middle School, 394 Brookdale Drive

• Cope: Cope Area Career Center, 6052 Slab Landing Road

• Cordova 1: Edisto High School, 500 R.M. Foster Road

• Cordova 2: Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane

• Edisto: Canaan Volunteer Fire Department, 4208 Cannon Bridge Road

• Elloree 1: New Elloree Elementary School, 200 Warrior Drive

• Elloree 2: New Elloree Elementary School, 200 Warrior Drive

• Eutawville 1: Eutawville Community Center, 419 Porcher Ave.

• Eutawville 2: St. James-Gaillard Elementary School, 1555 Gardensgate Road

• Four Holes: Four Holes Fire Department, 1010 Gramling Road

• Holly Hill 1: Holly Hill Elementary School, 1490 Brant Ave.

• Holly Hill 2: Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School, 530 Hesseman St.

• Jamison: Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (Student and Community Life Center), 3250 St. Matthews Road

• Limestone 1: Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St.

• Limestone 2: Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St.

• Neeses-Livingston: Livingston Community Center, 5875 Savannah Hwy.

• Nix: Nix school, 770 Stilton Road

• North 1: Town Hall, 9305 North Road

• North 2: Aiken Electric Co-op, 8381 North Road

• Norway: Norway Senior Center, 105 Saint Johns Ave.

• Pine Hill: Great Branch Community Center, 2890 Neeses Hwy.

• Providence: Providence Volunteer Fire Department, 4767 Old State Road

• Rowesville: Community Center, 125 Camelia Drive

• Santee 1: Santee Family Development Center, 210 Brooks Blvd.

• Santee 2: Santee Fire Department, 1005 Bass Drive

• Springfield: Old Springfield Elementary School, 210 Brodie St.

• Vance: Vance-Providence Elementary School, 633 Camden Road

• Whittaker: Whittaker Elementary School, 790 Whittaker Pkwy.

• Barrier Free: Voter Registration and Elections Office, 1437 Amelia St., Orangeburg

