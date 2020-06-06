Voters can expect some changes at polls on Tuesday

The S.C. State Election Commission has also announced special precautions and protocols at polling places on Tuesday.

Smalls detailed the specific changes and procedures that will be in place in Orangeburg County.

“We are doing our social distancing. The workers have to wear masks and we have some shields for them. They have a shield for the person that has to be working at the computer. They’ll have gloves, and we should have some sanitizer there for any voter,” Smalls said.

Smalls also said voters will be supplied with swabs to touch the voting machine screen.

“The voter does not have to wear a mask because we can’t make the voter wear a mask,” Smalls said.

The State Election Commission is encouraging voters to wear masks and show a photo ID by holding it up for poll managers instead of handing it to them. Voters are also advised to bring a pen for signing the poll list.

Smalls said coronavirus-related protocols will be implemented at the voter registration office on the day of primary elections.