Voters asked to OK new school in Holly Hill, Lake Marion wing, Elloree repairs

The Orangeburg County School District is asking voters to approve a $190 million borrowing package that includes money for construction of a new elementary school in Holly Hill.

The bond question, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, also proposes renovation of Elloree Elementary School and a wing addition to Lake Marion High School in the eastern part of the county.

The total $190 million package includes plans for other schools around the county as well.

If voters approve, the district will borrow money to build a 106,000-square-foot, 900-student elementary school at the existing Holly Hill Elementary School site at 1490 Brant Ave. in Holly Hill.

The $40-50 million Holly Hill school would be built where the football and baseball fields are at the existing elementary school. The existing school would then be demolished.

"If approved, a new Holly Hill Elementary will provide improved educational environments that will support enhanced safety and educational programs for students," the district said in a statement. "A new school is needed, because the current facility has reached its useful lifespan and extremely costly to maintain."

The new school would open in August 2024, according to the district.

The school would serve students currently attending St. James-Gaillard Elementary, Holly Hill Elementary and Vance-Providence Elementary. Those three schools would close.

The bond question as it appears on the ballot does not provide an itemized cost breakdown of the new Holly Hill Elementary nor a breakdown of the cost of repairs of the existing school.

The facilities study also does not provide a repair cost breakdown of each of the items that need to repaired or upgraded at Elloree Elementary.

District officials say the work done will not have an impact on classroom instruction.

Construction of the new Holly Hill school is a part of a larger plan for the district as part of the referendum.

If the bond referendum is approved, the district will be able to borrow money for new schools and make improvements at existing schools across the county.

School district officials say if the bond referendum is approved by voters, it would not lead to an increase in taxes.

OCSD officials say the plan will save money in the long run, since Orangeburg County’s public schools need an estimated $429 million in repairs district-wide. The district has not provided an itemized breakdown of the cost of repairs.

Holly Hill Elementary issues

The current 93,774-square-foot Holly Hill Elementary school was built in 1954 with a renovation in 1996.

The school had an enrollment of 368, or about 34% of its capacity. The district spends about $78,126 to heat and cool the school annually. The cost to bring the school up to a minimum standard would be an estimated $11 million, according to district officials.

An LS3P facilities study summarized the condition of the current Holly Hill Elementary as being dated and in need of some repairs but in overall good condition.

The study provided more details of the issues with the existing school.

Exterior observations

Visible signs of roof leaks (and/or possibly mechanical units above ceiling) throughout the school. The downspouts and gutters need some repairs.

The building exterior appears to be in good condition.

Windows appear to be in good condition.

Exterior doors are in good shape with only minor hardware issues and some touch-up paint needed.

The manufactured walkway covers and canopies at the bus loop and stadium need minor repairs.

The press box and bleachers are very old and dated. The study recommends tearing down and removing both.

Interior observations

No fire sprinkler system.

The administration area's flooring is in good condition.

Most of the doors throughout the school are in good condition with only minor touchup paint needed on frames.

The carpet in hallways should be replaced with vinyl.

Repairs

Specific repairs listed at the current Holly Hill Elementary School include:

Playground equipment is old and outdated.

Casework in the reception area.

Ceilings in classrooms, in corridors and hallways, teacher work lounge and in art classroom.

Floors in classrooms, corridors, boys and girls group bathrooms, computer labs, science classrooms and art classrooms.

Walls in corridors/hallways, boys and girls group bathrooms.

Doors in corridors/hallways.

Ceilings in coach's office in gym and boys and girls locker rooms.

Floors in boys and girls locker room and bookroom.

Wall in gym.

Door in boys and girls locker room, bookroom.

Floor in kitchen, manager's office, dishwashing room, dry food storage and janitor/custodial room.

Wall in janitorial room.

The study recommends replacing the basketball floor.

Elloree Elementary

The plan calls for Elloree Elementary to remain open and receive upgrades and renovations.

District officials say Elloree Elementary needs a new HVAC system.

"There have already been upgrades made to the flooring and painting of the school," the district said in a statement. "Additional upgrades will ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for students."

The 173,964-square-foot school at 200 Warrior Drive in Elloree was built in 1987 and was renovated in 2001 and 2004, according to the district's facility study.

About 420 students attended the school at the time of the study, for a utilization rate of 26%.

Overall, the school is in good condition but needs updating and minor repairs. The estimated cost of repairs is about $7 million.

The annual heating and cooling costs of the school are $130,811.

The school was originally built in 1957 as a high school in another location within the town. The gym remains from the original construction. The school was later converted into an elementary school and was rebuilt in 1987, with middle school students added later, with some renovations at the current site.

Repairs

To remain open, the school will need work. The suggested repairs include:

Playgrounds -- equipment old and outdated.

Downspouts and gutters.

Windows.

Exterior doors.

Manufactured walkway covers.

The baseball field is in bad shape. The football field and stadium bleachers need to be updated and/or repaired. The track is in really bad shape as well.

Ceilings in the boys and girls group bathrooms and in a storage room and fixtures. Stalls are not handicap accessible.

Ceilings and doors in the basketball court area.

Ceilings, floors and doors in the coach's office area.

Ceilings and floors in the boys and girls locker rooms.

Ceiling, floors and doors in the boys and girls varsity locker room.

Ceilings in the main dining and serving area.

Floors in the kitchen area, including in the manager's office, dry food storage and central receiving area or food and product delivery point.

The study suggests replacing the basketball floor

Wing at Lake Marion

The other plans for the eastern side of the county call for adding a 30,000-square-foot middle school wing at Lake Marion High School’s campus in Santee. This 20-classroom addition will hold around 400 to 500 students.

The district said it does not have a cost breakdown of the new wing, though initial estimates had the new wing costing about $10 million.

It would open in August 2024 to serve students from Holly Hill-Roberts Middle and Elloree Middle students. Holly Hill-Roberts is in need of more than $19 million in repairs.

The new wing would be at about 65% occupancy.

The middle school would share the gym and media center with the existing Lake Marion High School.