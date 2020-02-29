VOTER VOICES/updated: What people are saying at T&D Region polls

From reports by T&D Correspondents Donna Holman and Laura Hunter, and Halle Sparks, reporter for The Panther, Claflin University's student newspaper.
Following is what some voters in The T&D Region had to say at the polls for Saturday's Democratic presidential primary.
- John Gathers, a 57-year-old black resident who has lived in Orangeburg for 18 years, voted at Marshall Elementary School: "I voted for Joe Biden because he shares a lot of my values and he’s probably the only candidate who can beat Trump. If Biden is elected, he knows what to do from day one because he has the experience."
- Sherri Dennis, a 53-year-old white resident of Orangeburg who has lived here her whole life, voted at Marshall Elementary School: "I like Joe. My husband voted for Joe, but I chose Pete Buttigieg because he can handle Trump. He’s very smart and articulate and he doesn’t let anyone get the best of him."
- Johnny Byrd, a 62-year-old black resident who has lived in Orangeburg for 20-plus years, voted at Marshall Elementary School: "I voted for Joe Biden because he is stable."
- Mary Murrell, a 70-year-old black resident of Orangeburg since 1979, voted at Clark Middle School: "I voted for Tom Steyer because I think he’s an all-around guy. He’s for everyone. From his ads, I believe that he is concerned about people, period, and I like that. People are who this nation should be about, not big business or other sectors. People are who matter."
- Aubrey Fogle, a 37-year-old white male who was born and raised in Orangeburg, voted at Clark Middle School: "I voted for Andrew Yang because if we are really going to help poor people, we need to give them cold, hard cash and let them use it how they see fit."
You have free articles remaining.
- Tamara Gillard, a 20-year-old African American Claflin student from the Lowcountry of South Carolina, voted at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. "I never knew my vote actually mattered. I was just always told to go vote."
- Anna Lowins, a 53-year-old white woman from Orangeburg, voted at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. She cast her ballot for Bernie Sanders. "I used to be a teacher and we deserve better. Trump doesn’t care about teachers. He just wants to keep immigrants out. Immigrants are our students.”
- Brenda Washington, a 64-year-old black woman, served as one of the poll managers at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. She had not yet decided for whom she was voting but said, "I’ll vote for anyone that gets Trump out of office. I don’t care if he’s gay, straight, black or white as long as it’s not Trump.”
- Dr. Tara Sanders, a 39-year-old black Denmark resident, voted at the Old Train Depot. “I voted for Joe Biden because I like the direction and vision he has for us moving forward.”
- Rosella Cooper, a black 65-year-old Denmark resident, said, “I voted absentee since I could not be at my polling place today due to me helping out here in Bamberg today. I’ve been voting since I was 18. I don’t care to say who I voted for, but the main thing is that I voted. I tell everybody I’ve seen to get out and vote. I don’t tell anyone who to vote for, but you need to vote to let your voice be heard. If you don’t vote, don’t say a thing.”
- Metancy Mason, an 80-year-old black female Denmark resident who voted at the Old Train Depot, has been voting since she was 18. “I voted for Joe Biden.”
- Greg, a 59-year-old black Denmark resident, voted at the Old Train Depot. “I voted for Joe Biden. I came out to make a change, and I always vote. I just don’t think that Trump is doing everything that is in the best interest of this country. He’s doing some things, but there are just too many issues with him. I don’t know, he runs the country like a mobster instead of a citizen.”
- Robert Thomas, a 58-year-old white Bamberg resident, voted at the Bamberg Civic Center. “I voted for Joe Biden. Part of the reason is I believe we need a moderate for a presidential candidate. Of course I’ll support whoever the Democratic nominee is.”
- Barbara Banks, a 48-year-old Denmark resident who voted at the Old Train Depot, said she did not wish to state who she is voting for. “I am voting because I want change. I want positive change, not just change. I just feel like the world just needs to come together and things need to be for the people. I don’t feel that right now is for the people, and we need to be more united.”