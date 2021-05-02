Voorhees, USC partner to address teacher shortage in rural areas

Tommy Hodges, executive associate dean for faculty and academic affairs, said the College of Education prides itself on its array of partnerships throughout the state.

“A significant goal for the college is to support the diversification of the teacher workforce, with a keen awareness of the challenges rural communities face in recruiting education professionals.”

He added, “This partnership with Voorhees further solidifies our college’s commitment to these issues and leverages the expertise of both institutions in the recruitment and preparation of a more diverse workforce that benefits all of South Carolina’s children.”

The partnership is one of many efforts between South Carolina’s institutions of higher learning to address the increasing teacher shortage in South Carolina. The partnership also targets underrepresentation among minority groups in classroom leadership by connecting Voorhees College, a historically Black college and university, with the statewide network of UofSC educational partnerships.

Ann Byrd, president and partner of the national nonprofit, said as CarolinaCAP moves into year two, this is an opportune time for Voorhees College to partner with us to expand the reach and impact of the program.