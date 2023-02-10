DENMARK – The Rev. Dr. Mark Jefferson, assistant professor of homiletics at Virginia Theological Seminary, served as the keynote speaker for Voorhees University’s annual Absalom Jones Feast Day celebration.

An emerging scholar and theologian, Jefferson’s spoke on “broken blessings,” encouraging everyone in attendance to be of good cheer while allowing God to expand their possibilities to activate them to be doers who change the world.

Jefferson reminded those in attendance, “We are here today not because we are pleasantly whole, but because we are broken and blessed.”

He continued to highlight the late Absalom Jones as a pioneer, educator and life-changer for not only the Episcopal Church, but the world.

The Right Rev. Ruth Woodliff-Stanley, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina, moderated Tuesday’s event.

Following the sermon, Voorhees President Dr. Ronnie Hopkins encouraged the Voorhees family and visitors to stand firm in truth and love.

“Rev. Jones used the pulpit to proclaim the truth of Christ and the deliverance Jesus offers everyone,” he stated.