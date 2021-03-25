Voorhees to resume normal operations in fall 2021

DENMARK -- Voorhees College will return to face-to-face instruction and resume normal campus operations in fall 2021.
“While some of our students have been on campus throughout the current semester, we are looking forward to a full and exciting on-campus education and student life experience,” said Dr. Ronnie Hopkins, interim president, who credited an increase in testing every two weeks and decrease in the spread of COVID-19 for making this possible. “We will remain vigilant in combating the spread of COVID-19, while returning to the same level of in-person instruction we maintained before the pandemic hit.”
Voorhees College briefly ceased in-person instruction last March when it moved to entirely remote instruction. In the spring of 2021, students returned to campus for a mixture of face-to-face, online, and blended courses, with mask wearing and on-campus testing to keep spread rates low. There were minimal cases of quarantined students.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Voorhees College emphasis has maintained operations in a manner that supports the health and safety of the campus and community and in alignment with state and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and CDC guidelines. Since Jan. 4, 2021, the college has maintained less than 1% of infection rate to date during spring 2021 semester. The college will continue to follow its “Restart Plans.” Students, faculty, and staff are still required to wear masks on campus until further notice.
Although plans are to reinstate face-to-face instruction in the fall, Hopkins cautions, “The college will proceed with plans based on the reality of conditions and on CDC and S.C. DHEC recommendations at the time.”
Noting that it is impossible to predict the virus’ potency in the fall, he added, “We will continue to be very vigilant in taking the best course of action for the safety of our students and our employees.”
The fall 2021 semester begins on Aug. 7.
For more information, contact the Office of Communications, at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.