Voorhees to resume normal operations in fall 2021

DENMARK -- Voorhees College will return to face-to-face instruction and resume normal campus operations in fall 2021.

“While some of our students have been on campus throughout the current semester, we are looking forward to a full and exciting on-campus education and student life experience,” said Dr. Ronnie Hopkins, interim president, who credited an increase in testing every two weeks and decrease in the spread of COVID-19 for making this possible. “We will remain vigilant in combating the spread of COVID-19, while returning to the same level of in-person instruction we maintained before the pandemic hit.”

Voorhees College briefly ceased in-person instruction last March when it moved to entirely remote instruction. In the spring of 2021, students returned to campus for a mixture of face-to-face, online, and blended courses, with mask wearing and on-campus testing to keep spread rates low. There were minimal cases of quarantined students.