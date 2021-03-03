Voorhees to kick off Women’s History Month

DENMARK -- Voorhees College kicks off Women’s History Month with former Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. international president Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson during a virtual assembly at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4. via the institution’s Facebook and YouTube pages

Wilson was international president of AKA from 2014-2018 and was a change agent who elevated the sorority to new levels of growth, including leading the $6 million renovations of the corporate headquarters in Chicago; increasing membership by 25%; serving 40,000 high school ASCEND students; collecting 1.1 million backpacks; raising $12 million for Historically Black Colleges and Universities; and restoring 2,200 playgrounds.

She is currently president of Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson LLC, a leadership training and consulting business. With her extensive experience in operations and business expansion, Wilson held senior-level positions at Fortune 500 businesses and the largest not-for-profit agency in the world.