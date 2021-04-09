Voorhees to honor 2021 presidential scholars

DENMARK — Voorhees College will acknowledge 11 presidential scholars during the virtual 2021 Presidential Scholarship Gala hosted by comedian Jonathan Slocomb at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.
The 2020-21 scholars are seniors Denzel Walls, Donald Lauer IV, Henriadam Brower, junior Ashley Johnson; sophomores Terrill Windom and Keyana Yeoman; and the newest presidential scholars, freshmen Tiara Bishop, Darrell Brathwaite, Ashante Dove, Ja’Niya Ladson, and Simya Levine.
This year’s theme is “Innovating a New Normal,” after reflecting and accepting the challenge to create a different way of campus life since the pandemic hit in 2019. During the virtual gala, these high-achieving scholars will be recognized for their academic excellence.
Also, the program will feature a first-ever comedic roast of one of our very own alumnus Dr. Lenny Springs by friends and entertainers of Springs, M.L. Carr, former Boston Celtics player and coach, Peabo Bryson, singer, and songwriter Emmanuel Lewis, actor Tommy Dortch, Jr., chair of 100 Black Men of America and the National Black College Alumni (NBCA) Hall of Fame Foundation, and Slocomb.
Springs earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and was awarded an honorary doctor of humane letters from Voorhees College. In 2018, he celebrated his 50-year Golden Class of 1968 reunion, the institution’s first four-year graduating class.
Named one of America’s top corporate officers by “Dollars and Sense” magazine, Springs has proven himself to be an impactful individual making a mark in business. He also continues to give back to his HBCU community, where he has served on many HBCU Board of Trustees to include the Voorhees College Board of Trustees’ vice-chair.
Springs previously served on the board of directors for M&F Bank. He served on the national board for the 100 Black Men of America and was the founding president of 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte. Also, he previously served on the national board of directors for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Interim President Dr. Ronnie Hopkins said that Voorhees is excited about the great things the scholars are accomplishing even amid the pandemic. “The future is bright for our students, and one thing about scholars is they will encounter challenges but with their resilience and how they handle them is what determines the result,” Hopkins. “I want to extend a congratulatory praise to our presidential scholars and encourage them to remain persistent and diligent during their educational journey.”
To view the virtual gala, please purchase your ticket by visiting us at voorhees.edu/2021scholarshipgala or by calling Tammy Williams, development admin, at 803-780-1013. For more information, contact the Office of Communications, at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.