Voorhees to honor 2021 presidential scholars

Named one of America’s top corporate officers by “Dollars and Sense” magazine, Springs has proven himself to be an impactful individual making a mark in business. He also continues to give back to his HBCU community, where he has served on many HBCU Board of Trustees to include the Voorhees College Board of Trustees’ vice-chair.

Springs previously served on the board of directors for M&F Bank. He served on the national board for the 100 Black Men of America and was the founding president of 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte. Also, he previously served on the national board of directors for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Interim President Dr. Ronnie Hopkins said that Voorhees is excited about the great things the scholars are accomplishing even amid the pandemic. “The future is bright for our students, and one thing about scholars is they will encounter challenges but with their resilience and how they handle them is what determines the result,” Hopkins. “I want to extend a congratulatory praise to our presidential scholars and encourage them to remain persistent and diligent during their educational journey.”

To view the virtual gala, please purchase your ticket by visiting us at voorhees.edu/2021scholarshipgala or by calling Tammy Williams, development admin, at 803-780-1013. For more information, contact the Office of Communications, at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.

