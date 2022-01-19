Voorhees to hold MLK in-person event

DENMARK. – COVID-19 protocols will be in place when Voorhees College observes the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday during an in-person convocation on Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. in the Leonard E. Dawson Health and Human Resources Center.

CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced. All attendees must wear their mask at all times while on campus, social distance, and have their temperature checked upon entrance into the Leonard E. Dawson Center. Visitors to the campus must present their vaccination card and a negative test result taken no more than three days prior to the event.