Voorhees to hear from real estate mogul Nancy E. Johnson

DENMARK -- Voorhees College will hear a presentation from one of the most successful real estate agents/investors in the history of South Carolina, Nancy E. Johnson, as a part of the Black History Month speaker series on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. in Massachussets Hall.
In 1986, Johnson became the first African-American Realtor to be hired by Gallop and Associates and Coldwell Banker Tom Jenkins Realty. She used her experience in business to hone her skills in customer service and relationship development.
Known for her hard work and her supreme negotiation skills, Johnson had five of the most productive years of any real estate agent in Columbia, selling more than 80 homes each year from 2003-09 -- four times the number of homes the average real estate agent sold over the same time time frame. Her best year was 2006, when she wrote 117 contracts and closed 113 real estate deals.
Johnson demonstrates numerous techniques for identifying, buying, repairing, renting, managing, flipping and selling properties in her “Making House Money” boot camp. She has organized her three decades of real estate knowledge into monthly seminars and a 12-month investor coaching program for people to achieve their goals and dreams by “Making House Money.”
She has become one of the nation’s premier real estate experts, appearing on ABC, CBS and NBC news programs, as well as featured stories in “Agent & Broker” and “How We Live” magazines. Johnson has served as a keynote speaker at conferences, forums and commencement ceremonies in multiple states as well as a regular guest on multiple radio talk shows.
Johnson is a broker-agent at ERA Wilder Realty and involved in thousands of foreclosure and other real estate transactions and acquisitions. She resides in Columbia with her husband of 52 years, Ronnie Johnson.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Office of Communications, at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.