Voorhees to give Chromebooks to first 100 new students
Voorhees to give Chromebooks to first 100 new students

LIBRARY Voorhees College logo WEB

DENMARK -- Voorhees College will give away brand new Samsung Chromebooks to the first 100 new students to complete enrollment for the 2020-2021 academic year.

After new students fulfill the admissions, financial aid, and registration requirements, they will receive an official Paw Packet. The Paw Packet includes a free Chromebook and official Voorhees paraphernalia.

The students are entitled to the Chromebook for up to 10 semesters upon successful registration and completion of classes. The Chromebook is intended for educational purposes only and will be an essential learning tool for student success.

Phyllis Thompson, vice president for enrollment management, said as the institution begins the strictly online fall semester, new students can use the Chromebooks to become acclimated to the Voorhees virtual learning platform.

Voorhees Division of IAD gets a new VP

“Despite the pandemic, it is important students continue to pursue their dream of acquiring their college education. The Office of Admissions and Recruitment is available to assist with this mission and want all of our Tigers to be successful with online learning,” Thompson said.

Voorhees continues online classes for fall

Dr. W. Franklin Evans, ninth president and CEO, said this is a new time for students, but Voorhees is evolving to meet the new standard of education.

“As we prepare for a new semester, we are calling all students to create a checklist so they will be ready when classes start in the fall. It is never too late to get an education, so if you are or know someone who is in need, contact Voorhees College today,” Evans said.

All Voorhees College classes will begin online on Monday, August 10.

For more information on the enrollment process and requirements, please contact the Office of Admissions and Recruitment, at 803-780-1031 or at admissions@voorhees.edu.

