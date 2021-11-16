Voorhees to cut ribbon, dedicate new fitness center

DENMARK – Voorhees College officially opens its new fitness center during a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Leonard E. Dawson Health and Human Resources Center.

Charlene Johnson, vice president for student affairs and director of athletics, will lead the ceremony. Ronnie Hopkins, Voorhees president, will make remarks. The blessing and dedication of the fitness center will follow remarks.

Those participating in the ribbon cutting along with Hopkins and Johnson include Gerald Wright, mayor of Denmark; Joshua Gayle, president of the Voorhees Student Government Association; and Calvin Williams, assistant professor of sports management, who will provide additional remarks.

The new 800-square-foot center includes strength training equipment, cardiovascular training equipment, medicine balls, multipurpose training machines and resistance bands. It will be open to Voorhees faculty, staff and non-athlete (general population) students.

Guests are invited to attend the ribbon cutting and experience the new fitness center.

