Voorhees to celebrate 125th anniversary

DENMARK – Voorhees College will be celebrating Inauguration Week and Homecoming Spring Fest 2022, April 2-10.

Highlights of the week include Founder’s Day on Thursday, April 7, the inauguration of Ronnie Hopkins, Ph.D., as the 10th president of Voorhees on Friday, April 8, and the Presidential Scholarship Gala, Saturday, April 9, which is sold out. There are numerous events open to the public; some require tickets at various prices and others are free.

On April 2, Voorhees will host a Greek and Community Showcase from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Leonard E. Dawson Center. General admissions tickets are $15 and free for anyone 12 years old and under.

The carnival opens Saturday at 10 a.m. with rides, games and food. The carnival closes at 9 p.m., but also will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and the following Saturday after the Spring Fest parade. Tickets may be purchased daily at the Leonard E. Dawson Center ticket booth.

A gospel concert is planned for 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, at the Dawson Center. The concert features a live performance by Kelontae Gavin, singer of “No Ordinary Worship.”

The Women’s Empowerment & Advancement Day is Tuesday, April 5, featuring the Women’s Empowerment Legacy Lecture Series, which starts at 11 a.m. in the Massachusetts Hall Auditorium. To view the live stream visit voorhees.edu and click on the YouTube icon.

The Building Knowledge and Community Engagement Day is Wednesday, April 6, and starts with College Day activities, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. James Building. The Fostering Collaboration for Systemic Change in Teaching and Learning Symposium is from 10 a.m. to noon in the Wright-Potts Library. The symposium is free; however, registration is required. To view the live stream visit voorhees.edu and click on the YouTube icon.

The Founder’s Day Convocation, a celebration of the institution’s 125th anniversary and a tribute to its founder, Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Dawson Center. The guest speaker is Charlotte P. Morris, Ph.D., president of Tuskegee University. During the convocation, the institution’s name will change from Voorhees College to Voorhees University. The campus will be adorned with signage reflecting the new name. A wreath-laying ceremony at the Elizabeth Evelyn Wight Memorial Garden follows the convocation. To view the live stream visit voorhees.edu and click on the YouTube icon. The screening of a documentary, hosted by the Elizabeth Evelyn Wright Society and honoring Wright as the founder of Voorhees begins at 6 p.m. in the St. James Auditorium.

The All-White Party will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Carl’s Floral Shop, 5688 Carolina Highway in Denmark.

Ronnie Hopkins, Ph.D., will be inaugurated as the 10th President of Voorhees University, in the Dawson Center at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 8. To view the live stream visit voorhees.edu and click on the YouTube icon.

A Homecoming Spring Fest concert featuring the S.O.S. Band begins at 7 p.m. Ticket prices for the concert, at the Dawson Center, are $25 for general admission or $35 at the door.

The Homecoming Spring Fest parade starts at 10 a.m. will be led by the parade grand marshal, the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson. The parade begins in Downtown Denmark and ends on the Voorhees University campus, just in time for parade goers to attend the final day of the carnival. To view the live stream visit voorhees.edu and click on the YouTube icon.

The Aux Cord Party, also on Saturday, begins from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Dawson Center. General admission tickets are $10. The party is free for college students with a valid ID.

The week concludes April 10 with an 11 a.m. worship service at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, 2440 Atlas Church Road in Columbia, SC. To view the live stream visit voorhees.edu and click on the YouTube icon.

