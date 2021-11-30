Voorhees supports Denmark families for Thanksgiving

DENMARK – Voorhees College distributed Thanksgiving baskets and boxes to 38 families in Denmark on Nov. 23. Residents of the Fairridge Manor, Fairridge Lanes, and Cedar apartments were recipients of the food items given annually as a part of community engagement efforts at Voorhees.

The baskets and boxes were collected by faculty, staff and students who represent various offices, organizations, fraternities, sororities, schools and departments throughout the campus. This community-support event has taken place annually since 1990.

Willie Jefferson, director of community relations and special events, said, “We are excited to give to the community annually, because many people are in need during this time and this is a way of sharing and caring for our fellow citizens. We look forward to developing other community relations initiatives as we move to the next level of excellence.”