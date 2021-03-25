Voorhees speaker to women: 'It’s up to you now'

She suggested that women are partly responsible for their current plight in society.

“We have bought into the false theory that we are the lesser of God’s creation. We have bought into the myth that we are weak, that we are second class citizens … that we’re only good in the home … that our position is standing behind … that we should be submissive … that we have no voice or thought of our own.”

Grant-Scotland said that in reality “We are leaders, we are strong, we are influential, we are creative, we are sharp, we are phenomenal, we are warriors and more.”

Grant-Scotland also remarked that many women today find themselves in places of comfort while their comrades are in a state of bondage and discomfort. She said that like Queen Esther, women must take a stand in their community, sometimes risking job, relationships or even life to deliver the message of their people’s plight to those who make a difference.

“Just as Esther was chosen to rise up for her people, women today must do the same thing. In order for us to move to another level of success, we must take a stand and declare that we will rise up and take our place in our communities and in the workplace and in our homes, on the campus, in the classroom and in society.”