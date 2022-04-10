Voorhees snags national historic preservation grant

DENMARK- Voorhees University and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities are receiving a grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to address deferred maintenance issues and plan for the rehabilitation of historic buildings on their campuses.

The grant totals $650,000 and is being awarded through the National Trust's HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative to Voorhees and the following HBCUs: Florida A&M University, Rust College, Johnson C. Smith University and Shaw University.

“We appreciate this grant, which will be used to support our Cultural Heritage Stewardship plans for Menafee and Massachusetts Halls and other historic areas across campus. These historic structures are a source of pride for us and will be used to educate future students who matriculate at our institution,” Voorhees President Ronnie Hopkins said.

“We, like other HBCUs, have significant infrastructure challenges and these resources will help us resolve some of them," the president said.

Esther T. Brown, director of sponsored programs and grant services at Voorhees, said its deferred maintenance issues are significant.

Voorhees' "facilities and grounds are history rich but require funding for preservation and deferred maintenance. Save a $500,000 NPS grant for Washington Hall, most campus facilities have not been renovated since the ‘80s. A preservation plan will assess the campus, address existing conditions and establish preservation priorities, goals and objectives," Brown said.

She continued, "Menafee Hall sits adjacent to the Grove, which historically served as a revenue generator for Voorhees (University). The vision is to preserve the Grove for use as a communal area, connecting to Menafee, which is now a dorm, and other residential buildings."

The Grove has served as a place of gathering for campus cookouts, community and family fun days, and other outdoor events at the college.

The college's Greek Plots/Academic Circle area will also be rehabilitated with the funds.

"The Greek Plots are a center of campus culture and are surrounded by Voorhees (University's) oldest assets: Bedford Hall (1912); Massachusetts Hall (1930); St. James Building (1932); Wright Hall (1932); and St. Philip’s Chapel (1935). Minus the chapel, all buildings have been repurposed and need capital upgrades and improvements," Brown said.

She said the grant funds will help the university make upgrades to the historic areas, including the grave of the college's founder, Elizabeth Evelyn Wright.

"Enhancements to our founder’s gravesite will include, but not be limited to, a complete renovation to include a memorial garden, seating area and fountain on the lawn near the gravesite," Brown said.

She said the National Trust's HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative is significant.

"The partnership seeks to empower HBCUs with the resources to protect, preserve and leverage their historic campuses, buildings and landscapes, ensuring these academic institutions and symbols of African American pride are preserved to inspire and educate future generations," Brown said.

She continued, "Since listing HBCUs as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in 1998, the National Trust has advocated and worked to strengthen the stewardship capacity of HBCUs, while also raising national awareness of their significance and the ongoing threats of demolition, deferred maintenance and insufficient funding."

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.