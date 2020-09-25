Voorhees signs MOU agreement with SRNS

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Voorhees College President and CEO Dr. W. Franklins Evans recently signed an individual Memorandum of Understanding agreement with Savanah River Nuclear Site (SRNS) to increase career opportunities for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) students.

During the signing, Evans was joined by Denmark Technical College President and CEO Dr. Willie L. Todd. Because of the memorandum, both Voorhees and Denmark Tech will have the opportunity to collaborate and align programs with existing programs and the SRNS workforce requirements.

Evans said community partnerships are essential to HBCUs to address economic and social conditions.

“As we continue to increase the institution’s access to internships and scholarships, our educational foundation for our students will be unwavering,” Evans said, “Work goes beyond the classroom, and now with Savanah River Nuclear Solutions’ efforts, we can shape our students’ futures through local career-oriented development.”

He added, “We produce some exceptional students with quality talent. We want them to be more visible in our community businesses.”