Voorhees receives special painting for Tigers GIVE silent auction

DENMARK -- Artist Sonja Griffin Evans prepares an original painting titled, “Begin. Believe. Become.” for the silent auction, which will be held during Voorhees College’s Day of Giving stream-a-thon known as the Tigers GIVE campaign on Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Evans is creating the painting because she believes the best way to honor our ancestors is to help continue their works.
“Voorhees founder Elizabeth Evelyn Wright’s life and her contributions are inspiring testimonies of strength and determination. Her desire to teach others so they may have a useful life is an extraordinary story and an important part of American history,” Evans said. “She left a legacy, Voorhees College, and it is an honor to use my art to help her works continue.”
Begin. Believe. Become. is the first from the I, Too, Sing America Collection. It is an inspiring colorful artistic depiction of Wright’s extraordinary journey. Painted in the traditional Gullah style, Evans communicates strength, determination, and spirituality. The art aims to lure the viewers into the painting, leaving them with a desire to learn more about Wright’s contributions and legacy, Voorhees College, an important part of American history.
During the silent auction, participants will have the opportunity to bid on the original piece. To bid before the event, visit https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/Voorhees-College-Day-of-Giving-18758.
Evans is a Beaufort native who has been professionally creating art for15 years. She is a fellow at the Pan African Cultural Heritage Institute Inc. Growing up in the Lowcountry, which prides itself on its ability to preserve its culture and heritage, has heavily influenced Evans’ artwork, allowing her to capture the beauty, spirituality, and purest representations of the Sea Islands and African American culture.
Her artwork is in prestigious galleries, private and corporate collections, nationally and abroad. Evans’ work was selected among 150 artists worldwide by Loupe Art, a global live streaming art gallery available in 80 countries. She exhibits internationally on a solo invitational three-city tour in France, including Tour Saint Aubin, Angers, France.
In 2013, she received the African Diaspora World Tourism Flame Keepers Award for honoring the culture and heritage of people of African Descent. Also, she received the Mamie Till Mobley Woman of Courage Award and was an Onyx Award nominee.
For more information on the artwork or the Day of Giving, contact Xan Jennings, director of major and planned gifts, at 803-780-1194 or at xjennings@voorhees.edu.
