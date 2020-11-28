Voorhees receives special painting for Tigers GIVE silent auction

DENMARK -- Artist Sonja Griffin Evans prepares an original painting titled, “Begin. Believe. Become.” for the silent auction, which will be held during Voorhees College’s Day of Giving stream-a-thon known as the Tigers GIVE campaign on Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Evans is creating the painting because she believes the best way to honor our ancestors is to help continue their works.

“Voorhees founder Elizabeth Evelyn Wright’s life and her contributions are inspiring testimonies of strength and determination. Her desire to teach others so they may have a useful life is an extraordinary story and an important part of American history,” Evans said. “She left a legacy, Voorhees College, and it is an honor to use my art to help her works continue.”

Begin. Believe. Become. is the first from the I, Too, Sing America Collection. It is an inspiring colorful artistic depiction of Wright’s extraordinary journey. Painted in the traditional Gullah style, Evans communicates strength, determination, and spirituality. The art aims to lure the viewers into the painting, leaving them with a desire to learn more about Wright’s contributions and legacy, Voorhees College, an important part of American history.