Voorhees receives largest single gift in its history of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist

DENMARK – Voorhees College received a $4 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to help with the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She recently wrote a post titled “384 Ways to Help,” where she describes the pandemic as a “wrecking ball” in the lives of Americans who already struggle.

“Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty,” Scott said.

Voorhees College President W. Franklin Evans said Scott initially wanted to remain anonymous, but she and her team of advisors identified organizations with strong leadership teams and visionaries, committed to achieving results.

“This is the largest single gift ever given to the institution, and we are sincerely grateful to Ms. MacKenzie Scott,” Evans said.

He added, “Her gift will be used in a variety of ways to include scholarship dollars for students, financial support to non-traditional and international students, health care for employees, facility upgrades and deferred maintenance, and the establishment of endowed chairs.”