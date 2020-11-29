Voorhees receives Fulbright-Hays award

D’metrius Dew, the coordinator for international studies and programs and coordinator for experiential learning, said the Fulbright-Hays group participant makeup would consist of a total of 14 scholars: K-12 educators, pre-service teachers and higher education faculty. “The cultural experience will last for four weeks and consist of pre-departure studies of Barbados, in-country cultural exchange and post-departure reflections and analysis."

According to Dr. Ronnie Hopkins, provost and vice president for academic affairs, as it stands, some faculty and students have access to global learning; however, many others have been underserved and underrepresented in global learning opportunities.

“The skills associated with global learning are essential for all faculty and students, so opportunities to meaningfully engage all faculty and students must be developed as a part of strategic planning and other global learning campus initiatives as a paramount strategy to expand global literacy through rethinking and redevelopment of the curriculum,” Hopkins said.