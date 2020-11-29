Voorhees receives Fulbright-Hays award

DENMARK -- Voorhees College was recently selected as a 2020 Fulbright-Hays Group Projects Abroad winner (GPA) and awarded $99,860 to facilitate Barbadian/African American Connections, a cultural study in Barbados.
The Fulbright-Hays Group Projects Abroad program aims to promote, improve and develop modern foreign languages and area studies throughout the United States’ educational structure. Annually, GPA supports short-term overseas projects in training, research, and curriculum development in modern foreign languages and area studies for groups of teachers, students and faculty engaged in a joint endeavor.
GPA also supports long-term advanced overseas intensive language projects, which allow advanced language students, teachers and faculty members to study languages overseas. The GPA program is an institutional grant program whereby funds are provided to the grantee institutions, coordinating the details and selecting the participants for travel.
Dr. W. Franklin Evans, Voorhees ninth president, and CEO, said many of the challenges facing our nation and the world in the twenty-first century are global.
“Both faculty and students need to be prepared to solve these problems with an ethical and global mindset,” Evans said. “Voorhees College must continue to investigate and offer additional international learning opportunities in which all faculty and students can participate.”
D’metrius Dew, the coordinator for international studies and programs and coordinator for experiential learning, said the Fulbright-Hays group participant makeup would consist of a total of 14 scholars: K-12 educators, pre-service teachers and higher education faculty. “The cultural experience will last for four weeks and consist of pre-departure studies of Barbados, in-country cultural exchange and post-departure reflections and analysis."
According to Dr. Ronnie Hopkins, provost and vice president for academic affairs, as it stands, some faculty and students have access to global learning; however, many others have been underserved and underrepresented in global learning opportunities.
“The skills associated with global learning are essential for all faculty and students, so opportunities to meaningfully engage all faculty and students must be developed as a part of strategic planning and other global learning campus initiatives as a paramount strategy to expand global literacy through rethinking and redevelopment of the curriculum,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins serves as principal investigator and project director. Dr. Gloria Boutte, University of South Carolina University professor of education and Voorhees adjunct professor of education, and Dr. Gwenda Richburg Greene, associate professor of English and director of the Benedict College Honors Program, serve as project co-directors.
For more information, please contact the Office of Communications, at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.
