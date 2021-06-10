Voorhees receives a $37,500 IFYC Faith in the Vaccine Ambassadors Project award

DENMARK -- Voorhees College Department Chair of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences Dr. Tywana Chenault Hemby was recently awarded $37,500 by InterFaith Youth Core Faith in the Vaccine Ambassadors Project, which was created to develop students to lead COVID-19 vaccination efforts in communities of hesitancy.

Hemby will recruit 20 student ambassadors, serve as a coach and cohort lead throughout the project, provide individual and peer-based support as student ambassadors’ work progresses, and track stories of impact and program learnings. Ideally, the students will have a personal connection to those communities where vaccine hesitancy is high.

Additionally, she will be given a $7,500 stipend, and student ambassadors will receive a $1,500 stipend for their efforts over the project time period of June-December 2021.

According to IFYC, student ambassadors will begin the program by participating in training designed and led by IFYC. They will then work on vaccine-related projects with Hemby to plan and implement accessibility and trust-building projects in high-need communities with which they are connected. Also, student ambassadors will have the opportunity to develop their plans to address hesitancy or access with the guidance from Hemby.