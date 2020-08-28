Voorhees receives $850K grant from BCBS

DENMARK -- Voorhees College was recently awarded an $850,000 grant by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina as a part of their efforts to demonstrate community investment and corporate citizenship to meet the critical financial needs of the institution as result of COVID-19.
Voorhees, along with four other South Carolina historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), have received funding to ensure sustainability. Also, BlueCross is assisting with enrollment and retention efforts so students can begin or continue their education at state HBCUs.
Dr. W. Franklin Evans, Voorhees president and CEO, said minority communities have suffered increased health, social, environmental, and economic disparities since the pandemic hit.
“Our HBCUs provide education to these underserved populations, and a global health pandemic makes the challenge greater,” Evans said. “However, when businesses like BlueCross make a large donation such as this, it gives us hope. We are thankful to them for the contribution and will use the funds to continue our efforts during this time of uncertainty.”
Guidelines for funding include focusing on immediate gaps such as technology support. Some of the investment will help Voorhees cover operational costs, e-learning platforms, instructional support, tuition scholarships, and budget shortfalls. Most funding; however, will support specific priorities identified by the institution.
David Pankau, president and CEO of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina said the devastation wreaked by the coronavirus on individuals, families, businesses, and communities has been amplified among South Carolina’s vulnerable and minority populations.
“At BlueCross, we believe healthy communities are defined not only by access to health care services, but also by the fostering of opportunity that comes from education, employment and the potential for an improved quality of life for everyone,” Pankau said.
