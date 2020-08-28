Voorhees receives $850K grant from BCBS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Voorhees College was recently awarded an $850,000 grant by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina as a part of their efforts to demonstrate community investment and corporate citizenship to meet the critical financial needs of the institution as result of COVID-19.

Voorhees, along with four other South Carolina historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), have received funding to ensure sustainability. Also, BlueCross is assisting with enrollment and retention efforts so students can begin or continue their education at state HBCUs.

Dr. W. Franklin Evans, Voorhees president and CEO, said minority communities have suffered increased health, social, environmental, and economic disparities since the pandemic hit.

“Our HBCUs provide education to these underserved populations, and a global health pandemic makes the challenge greater,” Evans said. “However, when businesses like BlueCross make a large donation such as this, it gives us hope. We are thankful to them for the contribution and will use the funds to continue our efforts during this time of uncertainty.”