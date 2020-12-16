Voorhees receives $4 million; president: Scott gift to be used in variety of ways

DENMARK – Voorhees College has received a $4 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to help with the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She recently wrote a post titled “384 Ways to Help,” where she described the pandemic as a “wrecking ball” in the lives of Americans who already struggle.
“Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty,” Scott said.
Voorhees College President W. Franklin Evans said Scott and her team of advisors identified organizations with strong leadership teams and visionaries committed to achieving results.
“This is the largest single gift ever given to the institution, and we are sincerely grateful to Ms. MacKenzie Scott,” Evans said.
He added, “Her gift will be used in a variety of ways to include scholarship dollars for students, financial support to non-traditional and international students, health care for employees, facility upgrades and deferred maintenance, and the establishment of endowed chairs.”
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires, Scott is ranked as No. 18 on its index of the world’s 500 richest people, with a net worth of $60.7 billion. She is the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Scott said that her gifts over the last four months total $4.15 billion and have reached organizations across all 50 states.
“Some are filling basic needs: food banks, emergency relief funds and support services for those most vulnerable,” Scott wrote.
“Others are addressing long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis: debt relief, employment training, credit and financial services for under-resourced communities, education for historically marginalized and underserved people, civil rights advocacy groups and legal defense funds that take on institutional discrimination.”
Claflin University announced Wednesday that it received $20 million from Scott.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.