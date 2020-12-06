Voorhees raises $1M in Tigers GIVE campaign

DENMARK – Voorhees College announced it raised $1,003,816 during a 12-hour live stream-a-thon that was held on Dec. 1, Giving Tuesday, surpassing its goal of $1 million.

During the stream-a-thon, Voorhees supporters called, mailed or came by to financially contribute. Contributions came from all around the country with the largest single gift coming from the Episcopal Church in the amount of $350,000.

National Chairperson Jo Marie Payton and Chairperson Dr. Thelma Sojourner co-hosted the event.

Additionally, world-renowned jazz saxophonist Mike Phillips joined in during the second half, serving as a host.

A cadre of other celebrities made video and live appearances to offer their support to the drive, including Bubba Knight, Rachel Oliver-Cobbin, actor Ernest Thomas, Howard Hewett, Abdul Ra’oof, CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers and actor Clifton Davis.

Dr. Prince Brown, vice president for the Division of Institutional Advancement, said the Lou Rawls Parade of Stars-style event went beyond his expectations for something executed for the first time and under strict timelines.