Voorhees professor first woman on Barnwell City Council

DENMARK -- Dr. Alicia Davis recently made history, becoming the first African American woman and first woman to be elected to Barnwell City Council.

Among the many priorities in her role, she will assist with grant writing for Barnwell. She said she hopes to make an immediate impact within her community.

“I plan to focus on economic development through small business development, education initiatives, improving public safety and community relations, youth mentoring programs and creating support groups for single parent households,” she said.

As a current business owner in downtown Barnwell and founder of the nonprofit organization, Redefined Women’s Empowerment Inc., Davis has already had the opportunity to give back to the community through various initiatives.

“I am just looking forward to continuing what we have already started. I also plan to use this opportunity and this platform to give women a voice, especially African American women.”

Additionally, Davis serves as an assistant professor of accounting at Voorhees, where she was named the 2019-2020 Faculty Member of the Year for her commitment and leadership of her students.