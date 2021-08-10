Voorhees president delivers annual State-of-the-College address

DENMARK – Voorhees College launched the 2021-2022 academic year, just prior to students returning to campus on Aug. 7, with the Fall All Faculty and Staff Institute where the president delivered the State-of-the-College Address on Aug. 4.

Ronnie Hopkins, selected as the 10th president of Voorhees after a unanimous vote by the board of trustees in July, told faculty and staff to strive for perfection and exceptional customer service at all levels of the institution.

He said that teamwork was necessary and outlined the tenets for team building, which included open communication, excellent customer service, zero tolerance for abuse of students, constructive criticism and collaboration rather than competition.

“We have to be on the same team for a successful Voorhees College,” he said.

More than 100 faculty and staff members listened to Hopkins discuss his vision to move the institution to the “next level of excellence,” which included his leadership style.

In the words of Angie Stone, speaking about his leadership style, Hopkins said, “What you see is what you get. What you hear is who I am. You will find that I am a transformative leader, a visionary theorist, an operative collaborator/relationist and a data-driven leader who leads with love.”