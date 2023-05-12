DENMARK – Voorhees University held its 126th commencement exercise on Saturday, May 6, with 70 students graduating with undergraduate degrees and seven receiving the university’s first-ever graduate degrees.

Shelley Ann Bronson, Aliska LaShaun Brown, Ruthie Furse Brown, LaTayvia Shlequia Green, Madyson Simone Harris, Equanda Maria Wearing and Denigia Kenu Williams were the inaugural graduate class members receiving master’s degrees in teaching and learning.

The commencement address was given by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, who commissioned graduates to “embrace your future” and reminded them that they are “destined to be the change makers we need in our communities today.”

Voorhees University President Dr. Ronnie Hopkins presided over this commencement.

“Our 126th Commencement will forever be remembered as a significant milestone in our school’s history and an educational milestone in our graduate degree students’ lives,” Hopkins said.

The Voorhees Class of 1973 also gathered to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Fourteen of the Golden Anniversary graduates returned to their alma mater to celebrate this milestone.

Hopkins and the current class of 2023 gave special recognition and homage to the golden class during the commencement exercises.

The baccalaureate/hooding ceremony preceded commencement on Friday, May 5 at the university’s St. Philip’s Chapel.

The keynote speaker for this event was the Rev. Gregory Myles Williams, pastor of the Power of Good News Community CME Church in Lithonia, Georgia.

Preaching from the thought, “A Lesson from a Loser,” Williams reminded the graduates that no matter where they started from, with determination and an abiding faith in God, they can be successful and win in life.