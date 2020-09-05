Voorhees prepares for virtual Opening Convocation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Voorhees College will hold its 124th Opening Convocation on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. virtually to formally celebrate the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year and encourage students to press on.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Dr. W. Franklin Evans, Voorhees ninth president and CEO. Students will have the opportunity to receive the annual address and welcome via live stream. The opening convocation will be the first virtual institutional program of the year.

Evans has been in the education arena for more than 28 years. Evans has been instrumental in the brainstorming, planning, and implementing of several successes the institution has achieved since his presidency began in 2016.

Under his leadership, Voorhees has obtained a successful Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) fifth-year review, the launch of the Voorhees College Historical Museum, The Veterans Resource Center, new certificate programs, and increased international student enrollment, to name a few.

The purpose of the convocation is to commemorate a special time when new students, faculty, staff, board of trustees, alumni and the Denmark community formally acknowledge the new academic class.