Voorhees prepares for virtual Opening Convocation

DENMARK -- Voorhees College will hold its 124th Opening Convocation on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. virtually to formally celebrate the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year and encourage students to press on.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Dr. W. Franklin Evans, Voorhees ninth president and CEO. Students will have the opportunity to receive the annual address and welcome via live stream. The opening convocation will be the first virtual institutional program of the year.
Evans has been in the education arena for more than 28 years. Evans has been instrumental in the brainstorming, planning, and implementing of several successes the institution has achieved since his presidency began in 2016.
Under his leadership, Voorhees has obtained a successful Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) fifth-year review, the launch of the Voorhees College Historical Museum, The Veterans Resource Center, new certificate programs, and increased international student enrollment, to name a few.
The purpose of the convocation is to commemorate a special time when new students, faculty, staff, board of trustees, alumni and the Denmark community formally acknowledge the new academic class.
Evans said he wants the Voorhees family and community to be reminded that even though operations are a little different, all programs are just as important as they were before.
“Different times cause for different measures. As much as I wish we could all assemble, Voorhees must remain strong in leading the way for online learning exclusively for the safety of everyone,” Evans said.
During the program, the freshman class will virtually receive the charge to matriculate at Voorhees as the official Class of 2024.
To watch the virtual Opening Convocation, visit the website at www.voorhees.edu or subscribe and tune into the YouTube channel: Voorhees College 1897.
For more information, contact the Office of Communications at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.
