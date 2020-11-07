Voorhees prepares for virtual homecoming

DENMARK -- Voorhees College will be virtually hosting Homecoming 2020 complete with a weekend of events and activities from Thursday, Nov. 12, through Sunday, Nov. 15, under the theme, “Voorhees College Strong.”

Homecoming weekend kicks off with author, producer, playwright and poet Shelia P. Moses who will be addressing the topic, “So you want to write a book? Let’s get started,” as a part of the Lyceum Speaker Series on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m.

Then, immediately following the Lyceum program, there will be an alumni annual giving appeal by Dr. Prince Brown, vice president for the Division of Institutional Advancement and Development

On Friday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m., the Voorhees College National Alumni Association (VCNAA) meeting will be held. This year, members will have the opportunity to vote on the constitution and bylaws. Following the VCNAA meeting, there will be a panel discussion hosted by Career Pathway Services at 11 a.m.

Later that evening, the 18th annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be live-streamed beginning at 6 p.m. Five honorees will be officially inducted into the institution’s prestigious Hall of Fame in recognition of their community and career achievements as well as their tireless commitment to the institution.