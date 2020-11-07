Voorhees prepares for virtual homecoming

DENMARK -- Voorhees College will be virtually hosting Homecoming 2020 complete with a weekend of events and activities from Thursday, Nov. 12, through Sunday, Nov. 15, under the theme, “Voorhees College Strong.”
Homecoming weekend kicks off with author, producer, playwright and poet Shelia P. Moses who will be addressing the topic, “So you want to write a book? Let’s get started,” as a part of the Lyceum Speaker Series on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m.
Then, immediately following the Lyceum program, there will be an alumni annual giving appeal by Dr. Prince Brown, vice president for the Division of Institutional Advancement and Development
On Friday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m., the Voorhees College National Alumni Association (VCNAA) meeting will be held. This year, members will have the opportunity to vote on the constitution and bylaws. Following the VCNAA meeting, there will be a panel discussion hosted by Career Pathway Services at 11 a.m.
Later that evening, the 18th annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be live-streamed beginning at 6 p.m. Five honorees will be officially inducted into the institution’s prestigious Hall of Fame in recognition of their community and career achievements as well as their tireless commitment to the institution.
This year’s emcees will be Camron McClain, a 2017 VC graduate, and D’Ariel Walker, a 2019 VC graduate. Then following the Hall of Fame, the after party begins at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Nov. 14, beginning at 10 a.m., Dr. W. Franklin Evans, Voorhees president and CEO, will officially welcome all participants to virtual Homecoming 2020 followed by a parade of alumni, past activities and special recognitions.
These recognitions include the 50th charter anniversary celebrations for the Eta Phi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., the Sigma Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Epsilon Omega Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Mr. and Miss Homecoming 2020, Mr. and Miss Voorhees College and the royal court, Student Government Association officers and the Golden Class of 1970. Saturday events end with a Parade of Athletic Teams, VC Tigers and Lady Tigers basketball highlight reel, a campus overview, and the Greek Step Show Extravaganza.
To culminate the homecoming festivities, on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m., there will be a worship service and homecoming closing featuring alumnus the Rev. Charlie L. Murray, pastor of First Baptist Church of James Island.
To participate in the virtual homecoming celebration, subscribe, like and follow the college’s YouTube channel @VoorheesCollege1897 and Facebook page @Voorhees College.
For additional information about homecoming activities, visit www.voorhees.edu or contact the Division of Institutional Advancement and Development at 803-780-1199 or pbrown@voorhees.edu.
