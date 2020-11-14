Voorhees prepares for virtual Hall of Fame Class of 2020

DENMARK -- Voorhees College inducted five new members into the Hall of Fame during the 18th annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 13, via the institution’s Facebook and YouTube live streams.
The ceremony occurred during the virtual Homecoming 2020 celebration, which was held from Nov. 12-15. Voorhees alumni the Rev. Dr. Willie D. Abney, Zelma Coleman, Anson Garlington, Dr. Lawrence L. Rouse and Dr. Sandra Thompson-Smith were selected for induction into the Hall of Fame based on their outstanding contribution and service to their communities, all of which are in the good name of "dear ol' Voorhees."
Abney graduated from Voorhees College in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. Later in life, he attended the Southern Bible Institute and Seminary of Thomson, Georgia, where he earned a master's and doctoral degree in Christian education. In 2002, Abney was licensed to preach and ordained in 2006; at the Bland Baptist Church in Johnston. In 2010, he became pastor of Morrison Grove Baptist Church, Millen, Georgia.
Currently, Abney serves as the pastor at his home church, Bland Baptist. He is a member of the Central Savanah River Area Voorhees Alumni Chapter, where he serves as president, the Mt. Canaan Baptist Association Inc., where he serves on the Ordaining Council for licensing ministers and the Advisory Board. He is a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and is a member of the Aiken Alumni Chapter.
Abney is married to his wife, Luchelle, and they have three children, Shequita, Willie II, and Samantha, and a grandchild, Shamariah.
Coleman graduated from Voorhees College in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. After graduation, she relocated to Washington, D.C., where she was employed by the law firm of Hopkins, Jones and Caldwell. During her employment at the firm, she served as bookkeeper, office manager and paralegal.
In 1975, Coleman began her federal government career, extending through three federal agencies (Smithsonian Institution, Administrative Office of U.S. Courts and the U.S. Department of Treasury). After 29 years of service, she retired from the United States Department of Treasury in 2004. She is a member of the historic Shiloh Baptist Church in Washington. She served as a board of trustees member, member and president of the Shiloh Gospel Choir, church clerk, church circle vice leader and business service analyst.
Recently, she relocated back to South Carolina, where she is enjoying retirement.
Garlington graduated from Voorhees College in 1989 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. While at Voorhees, he was a member of the Pre-Alumni Council, Voorhees Concert Choir, Phi Beta Lambda Business Fraternity, the Eta Iota Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Voorhees College Track and Field team.
Currently, Garlington serves as the division chief overseeing the largest U.S. contingency of federal law enforcement investigators, representing the Department of State at more than 120 U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide. He is a member of Peace and Concord Masonic Lodge 445 in Lima, Peru, and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. In 2009, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton named Garlington as a career member of the United States Foreign Service diplomatic corps.
When not in Washington or abroad on assignment, he enjoys being in Columbia, where he calls home. Rouse graduated from Voorhees College in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in sociology. He earned a master's degree in education from the University of South Carolina. After receiving his master's degree, Rouse was selected as one of four South Carolinians to receive a Kellogg ACCLAIM Fellowship to attend North Carolina State University, where he earned a doctoral degree in adult and community college education.
Currently, Rouse serves as the fifth president of Pitt Community College in Winterville, North Carolina. He is a member of the North Carolina Association of Community College Presidents (current president), the Greenville Noon Rotary Club, the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, the Greenville Committee of 100, and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., where he serves as the regional director, to name a few.
Rouse is married to his wife, Janie, and they are the proud parents of three adult children, Retrick, Lee and Whitney.
Thompson-Smith graduated from Voorhees College in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in history. Thompson-Smith earned a master's degree in history from Fisk University and a certificate in French from the University of Poitier in LaRochelle, France. Also, she earned a doctorate in sociology from the University of Florida and a certificate from Harvard University Graduate School of Education's Institute for Educational Management.
Currently, Thompson-Smith is a higher education consultant and is a retired vice president of institutional effectiveness and former interim president of Florida Memorial University. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., the National Association of Black Sociologists; the Association of Women in Higher Education, Parents and Friends of Children with Autism, the Board of Trustees of Kinad Inc., the African American Success Foundation and the Institute of Black Family Life.
Thompson-Smith is married to her husband, Cyril, and is the mother of Rahmaan and Lilian, the stepmother of two, and a grandmother.
For more information about the 2020 Hall of Fame and or for a complete listing of the virtual 2020 homecoming events, visit www.voorhees.edu or contact Stephanie Rivers-Kluttz, director of alumni affairs, at skluttz@voorhees.edu or at 803-780-1062.
