Voorhees prepares for virtual Hall of Fame Class of 2020

DENMARK -- Voorhees College inducted five new members into the Hall of Fame during the 18th annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 13, via the institution’s Facebook and YouTube live streams.

The ceremony occurred during the virtual Homecoming 2020 celebration, which was held from Nov. 12-15. Voorhees alumni the Rev. Dr. Willie D. Abney, Zelma Coleman, Anson Garlington, Dr. Lawrence L. Rouse and Dr. Sandra Thompson-Smith were selected for induction into the Hall of Fame based on their outstanding contribution and service to their communities, all of which are in the good name of "dear ol' Voorhees."

Abney graduated from Voorhees College in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. Later in life, he attended the Southern Bible Institute and Seminary of Thomson, Georgia, where he earned a master's and doctoral degree in Christian education. In 2002, Abney was licensed to preach and ordained in 2006; at the Bland Baptist Church in Johnston. In 2010, he became pastor of Morrison Grove Baptist Church, Millen, Georgia.