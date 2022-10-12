Voorhees partnership receives $6M grant; money to help prepare teachers

Voorhees University and its partners have received a grant totaling nearly $6 million from the U.S. Department of Education to prepare teachers to improve learning outcomes for students.

The grant, awarded through the Department of Education Supporting Effective Educator Development program, was announced in late September.

The successful SEED proposal was a collaboration between the Voorhees University Center of Excellence for Educator Preparation, Gray Charter School, Youth Connection Charter School, The Institute for Organizational Coherence, KDR Global Education Solutions, The Center for Research & Mentoring of Black Male Students & Teachers at Bowie State University and the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

Voorhees proposed a project entitled Chicago SEED.

“There is excellence among us at Voorhees University and among the ranks of accomplished educators worldwide,” Voorhees President Dr. Ronnie Hopkins said.

“That excellence is demonstrated through the strategies we use to increase effectiveness in teaching and learning. I applaud my colleagues at Voorhees and all those partners who helped to secure this grant funding,” he said.

The Chicago SEED plan is designed to raise the academic achievement of high-need students by improving teacher effectiveness, equipping them with skills to promote 21st-century learning and increasing the number of teachers who attain advanced credentials.

SEED will support up to 705 credentialed teachers during the three-year grant period.

The grant totals $18 million over the next three years.

“The ultimate aim of this grant is to develop a model for effective teaching using improvement science, competency-based learning and the work of renowned educator Marva Collins that can be replicated in various contexts,” said Damara Hightower Mitchell, Voorhees provost and executive director of the Center of Excellence for Educator Preparation and Innovation.

Voorhees’ center was born out of Hopkins’ vision to increase access to effective educators for all learners.

“Voorhees has an opportunity to contribute to the national dialogue regarding how educators are prepared and supported,” Hightower Mitchell said. “Our team believes many traditional educational approaches are not serving those who need education most, so we want to innovate and create new paradigms.”

She said education is the only hope for many students to create the kind of lives they desire and deserve.

“There are educators who are artful at fostering impressive gains in student learning. We want to learn from them and support others in becoming impactful educators as well. This funding helps us to do just that,” Hightower Mitchell said.