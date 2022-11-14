Voorhees outlines plans for community

A community technology center, university campus center and the renovation and expansion of housing are all part of Voorhees University’s capital improvement plan.

“In this small rural area, it’s been quite some time since there’s been capital improvement and expansion. So we are really excited to be not only talking about this, but really leading this work to ensure that we not only make an impact on our campus, but the Denmark community and Bamberg County, as well,” said Letitia Dowling, special assistant to the president.

Dowling spoke during a Bamberg County Council meeting earlier this month.

She discussed the university’s plans, which include developing the former Denmark-Olar Elementary School to serve its Becoming Beloved Community initiative.

“With the Becoming Beloved Community initiative, that property will be like our community arm. How can we support our community in every way possible? So in that building, it will house our programs and initiatives for rural community development, our social and environmental justice institute, and we will also have a women's institute for advancement,” Dowling said.

“Those projects will be in there in addition to developing a community technology center. We hope to also have a restaurant or a kitchen in there that will be accessible by the community,” she said.

Dowling also noted the university received, “a national award from IBM to develop a national cybersecurity system that’s going to be funded by IBM. That building will host all of those activities, too.”

There are plans to preserve the former elementary school’s gymnasium, with the fields around it to be used for recreation activities for the campus and the community, Dowling said.

She continued, “We've been working with an architect. We're excited about meeting at the end of the month with final renderings on all that that property can be. This is why we're also working quickly to identify the funding to move forward with all of the renovation plans for that Becoming Beloved Community site.”

The university’s most immediate project is the restoration and renovation of its Rosenwald property, which is across the street from the former elementary school.

“The plan is to erect a pictorial museum that captures the history of that property of the university and the community itself in addition to doing a community garden/greenhouse on that site,” Dowling said.

The university met with local and federal officials to identify funding to complete the restoration work.

“We’ve also been sitting with USDA and others a lot on how we build a university campus center. It’s a university campus and community center in addition to the Beloved Community. ... This center will, of course, benefit our students and our faculty, but we also have plans to put more in there that can also be a benefit to the community,” she said.

A community survey revealed that a skating rink/movie theater, barbershops, hair/nail salons and small business incubator spaces were among the things the community would like to see there.

She said the university also owns 378 acres of land, along with six homes in the community that are being eyed for development of a university village, or an opportunity to create apartments for faculty/staff and the community at large.

“We currently have a small apartment complex that has about 12 units in three-story buildings, but we cleared about 100 acres behind those apartments. So there's so much space there to either expand the apartments, or develop more housing spaces,” she said.

“And with the houses that we own, it's about renovating all of those spaces to really close that housing insecurity gap that's also here in Denmark. When we've tried to recruit employees here, they always ask, ‘Where do I live?’ That's a difficult question to answer in Bamberg County,” Dowling said.

She continued, “A part of this capital improvement plan is to renovate, expand and restore a lot of those housing spaces that will be available to our faculty and staff, but also offer some additional housing opportunities for community members in our area, as well.”