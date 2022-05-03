Voorhees offers full scholarships to DTC grads

DENMARK – Voorhees University President Ronnie Hopkins announced full scholarships are available to Denmark Technical College graduates during commencement ceremonies Saturday.

The university says 28 Denmark Tech students have received letters inviting them to earn a bachelor’s degree at Voorhees.

Denmark Tech students who earned the associate’s degree in 2022 are eligible for the scholarship, which includes two years or four semesters of study and covers tuition, mandatory fees, room and board (if students live on campus).

Hopkins told Denmark Tech students, “In addition to your academic matriculation, as a fully engaged member of the Voorhees University family, you have all rights and privileges and will be highly encouraged to participate in the student government association, athletic teams, university choir, university pep band, Honda Campus All-Star Challenge Academic Team, religious events, international travel, sororities and fraternities, and many other co-curricular activities designed to ensure that you encounter an exciting, well-rounded undergraduate experience.”

The Denmark Technical College-to-Voorhees University Full Scholarship Award was born out of a partnership between the two institutions and is funded exclusively by Voorhees.

Those offered the scholarship must return an acceptance letter by May 6, submit college transcripts by June 15, complete the Financial Aid for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form and include Voorhees University’s code no later than June 15, and pay a room deposit of $75 to secure housing in a living and learning community (if students plan to live on campus).

Under the terms of the scholarship, students must maintain a 2.5 grade point average, complete 15 to 18 credit hours per semester, complete an annual FAFSA by Oct. 31 each year, and graduate in two years or four semesters.

“Let us help you achieve the next level of excellence in your journey, which began at Denmark Technical College and will be advanced at Voorhees University,” Hopkins said. “We believe you have what it takes to move from being a forging Panther to become a roaring Tiger.”

