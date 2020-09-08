Voorhees off-campus sites help students advance

Former Augusta student Jerry Fluellen, theology major, who competed his classes in summer 2020, said he did not know what to expect when he attended the first site informational meeting.

“I had no idea that I would be enrolling in college that day, but Dr. Gandy pulled me aside and encouraged me to make my dream a reality. From that day on, I never turned back and worked to obtain my degree,” Fluellen said.

Former Augusta students Veronica Cunningham and her two daughters, Kendra and Lakeisha, all graduated as part of the class of 2019, summa cum laude, with bachelor’s degrees in interdisciplinary studies.

Cunningham initially did not know she and her daughters would finish at the same time.

“After I was already attending Voorhees, I encouraged my daughters to enroll in my program. I could not have made it without my daughters. They are my arms, my legs, my eyes, my ears and my heart. They have been so good to me and made me so proud,” Cunningham said.

Dr. Katherine Whitaker, chair for the Department of Business and Entrepreneurship and instructional Charleston site off-campus coordinator, said as a Charleston site former student, she has first-hand experience with the impact attending these types of courses has in a student’s life.