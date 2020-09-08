Voorhees off-campus sites help students advance

DENMARK -- Voorhees College has seen substantial success and growth from its two off-campus instructional sites in Augusta, Georgia, and Charleston.
The Augusta and Charleston sites for Voorhees are intended to reach out to working adults who postponed their education to raise families, work jobs and tend to other life situations. The population it serves is adults ranging from 22 to 70 years old.
Since the locations’ re-inception in 2017, 38 students have graduated. Out of those who have attended, some have received on-the-job promotions, achieved aspirations of joining Black Greek sororities and fraternities, and moved on to obtain graduate degrees. Some of them attribute their success to support from coordinators, faculty support and access, ability to take courses while having full-time jobs, and evening courses.
At both sites, students can enroll in the following programs: theology, criminal justice, organizational management, interdisciplinary studies and emergency management
Dr. Dorothy Gandy, the instructional Augusta site off-campus coordinator, said that the off-campus instructional program is a rewarding way of providing the opportunity for working adults to receive the education that they may not have been otherwise able to do.
“I sum it up as a transformative opportunity provided from an extraordinary historically Black college and university, Voorhees College,” Gandy said.
Former Augusta student Jerry Fluellen, theology major, who competed his classes in summer 2020, said he did not know what to expect when he attended the first site informational meeting.
“I had no idea that I would be enrolling in college that day, but Dr. Gandy pulled me aside and encouraged me to make my dream a reality. From that day on, I never turned back and worked to obtain my degree,” Fluellen said.
Former Augusta students Veronica Cunningham and her two daughters, Kendra and Lakeisha, all graduated as part of the class of 2019, summa cum laude, with bachelor’s degrees in interdisciplinary studies.
Cunningham initially did not know she and her daughters would finish at the same time.
“After I was already attending Voorhees, I encouraged my daughters to enroll in my program. I could not have made it without my daughters. They are my arms, my legs, my eyes, my ears and my heart. They have been so good to me and made me so proud,” Cunningham said.
Dr. Katherine Whitaker, chair for the Department of Business and Entrepreneurship and instructional Charleston site off-campus coordinator, said as a Charleston site former student, she has first-hand experience with the impact attending these types of courses has in a student’s life.
“I earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management, and the faculty and staff’s expectations were high; however, the encouragement was second to none,” Whitaker said.
Former Charleston student Benny Patterson was promoted on his job at Reyes Holding after earning a bachelor’s degree in organizational management in 2020.
Patterson said he knew he wanted to start his business, but after initially attending college and working, he needed to take a break from school. “Fortunately, I was able to go back after 18 years, and Voorhees welcomed me as a non-traditional student. I achieved my goal while still working to take care of my family,” Patterson said.
Another former Charleston student Tieulda Mike-Jones was promoted on her job at the Department of Social Services after earning a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2020. Also, she is currently enrolled at the University of West Alabama, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in integrated marketing communications.
Mike-Jones said she had a wonderful experience at the Charleston site.
“I received some phenomenal support and encouragement during my matriculation at Voorhees. It has truly paid off to have gone back to school to get a degree in higher education,” Mike-Jones said.
For more information, contact the Office of Communications, at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.
