Voorhees now a university; Morris: ‘A time of great joy and jubilation’

DENMARK – Voorhees College officially became a university on Thursday, more than a century after it was founded by Elizabeth Evelyn Wright.

“This undoubtedly is a time of great joy and jubilation,” Tuskegee University President Dr. Charlotte P. Morris said.

Morris spoke during Voorhees University’s Founder’s Day Convocation ceremony, held at the Dawson Center.

Voorhees was founded in 1897, becoming the first HBCU established by an African-American woman.

Morris lauded the tenacity of Wright, who forged her way toward the creation of what was initially called Denmark Industrial School despite meager finances and having already dealt with white arsonists who torched the first school she had established.

In quoting the words of Booker T. Washington, who was responsible for the early development and success of what is now Tuskegee University, Morris said, “Success always leaves footprints. We are here today standing in the footprints of Elizabeth Evelyn Wright.”

Morris said Wright, who studied at Tuskegee and was a protégé of Washington, was an example of how to stay focused on your objectives despite obstacles, as well as how to “let go of pride” in order to obtain better things in life.

Morris said Wright initially didn't want any help when she started fundraising for what is now a university, but soon secured needed seed money from philanthropist Ralph Voorhees, whose great-great niece, Nancy Voorhees, and her son, Kevin, were also in attendance at the ceremony.

Of the university, Nancy Voorhees said, “It builds young adults who are both rich in knowledge and character.”

Ralph Voorhees and his wife donated $5,000 to buy the land and build the first building, allowing the school to open in 1902 with Wright as principal. It was the only high school for blacks in the area.

“Your dreams and thoughts have the power to create the conditions of your life. What you speak about, you can bring about,” Morris said.

She challenged the audience to realize the importance of historically Black colleges and universities, with many facing the challenges of declining enrollment and funds, and to give back to them financially whenever they can.

She said Voorhees' affiliation with the Episcopal Church and its lasting values have helped sustain the institution over the years, but it will also take philanthropic support to extend it into the future.

“We owe it to ourselves to be involved in doing something that will make a difference,” including serving as “goodwill ambassadors” to help mentor and recruit students, she said.

Morris said alumni, students, board members, stakeholders and parents all have a part to play in supporting the university.

“Together we are called to be the beacons of light for the next generation,” Morris said.

Voorhees trustee board Chairman David Miller said, “We are small in number, but we are powerful in faith and light.”

The Rev. Dr. Willie D. Abney, president of the CSRA Alumni Chapter, said, "We are excited about what's happening here on the campus of Voorhees.

“Thank God for allowing Elizabeth Evelyn Wright to have her dream."

Keyana Yeoman and Xavier Willcox, Mr. and Mrs. Voorhees University-elect, were also excited on Thursday.

Yeoman said Wright is an inspiration and an example of how to always chase your dreams, while Willcox also praised her ability to not give up.

"She never took no for an answer and always sought God in everything that she did," he said.

