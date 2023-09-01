Dr. Thelma Ford Sojourner, has been appointed community relations liaison for Voorhees University, the school announced Friday.

In the newly established role, Sojourner, an alumna, will spearhead efforts to enhance the university's visibility within rural communities locally and statewide. This will involve forging novel rural partnerships, creating recruitment pathways, and serving as the university's ambassador to external rural entities and stakeholders.

Sojourner brings a wealth of experience from her previous role as project director for a LIFE-2 federal grant at Voorhees.

Reflecting on her new role, Sojourner said, "Having been a proud Voorhees alumna and former administrator in the Denmark school system, I am truly honored to contribute to a position where my primary focus is nurturing community relationships within an area that has been my home and commitment for the past five decades."

Her education journey began in the Denmark Schools, culminating in her graduation from Voorhees College, now known as Voorhees University. She earned a doctorate at South Carolina State University in 2004.

Her career in education included roles as a teacher, principal, administrator and superintendent of the Denmark-Olar School District in Denmark.

As superintendent, she successfully led initiatives to secure a $38 million bond referendum, facilitating the construction of a pre-K through 5th grade school and the renovation of existing middle and high schools.

With a 50-year tenure in the Denmark-Olar School District, she retired in 2021, and began her new journey with Voorhees University.