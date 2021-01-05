Voorhees names interim president; Evans leading West Liberty University

Hopkins said he will strive to keep the spirit of college founder Elizabeth Evelyn Wright alive and well.

"During my tenure as interim president, I will be highly engaged and my work will be intentional to ensure that Voorhees College continues to rise in its higher education ranks and continues to be a place where students ‘Begin. Believe. Become,’" Hopkins said.

Hopkins has served in public and higher education for nearly 30 years. He has authored over $30 million in grant awards to advance higher education priorities, according to a college press release.

He serves as a reaffirmation committee evaluator for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

He is also the founder and chief executive officer of Possible Worlds Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization that provides career help for people impacted by homelessness, incarceration and HIV/AIDS.

Hopkins has also conducted international scholarly research and presentations in West Africa, Central Africa, South America, China, Mexico, Jamaica and South Africa.