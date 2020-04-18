Voorhees names faculty and staff members of year

DENMARK -- Voorhees College recently named Dr. Alicia Davis as faculty member of the year and Kimberly Smalls as the staff member of year during the 123rd Founders Day virtual convocation.
Davis currently serves as an assistant professor of accounting and has been employed at Voorhees for more than three years.
She was also recognized as Teacher of the Year by the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (SCICU) Excellence in Teaching Award for her ongoing commitment and leadership to her students.
Annually, the SCICU recognizes faculty members from each of the 20 associated institutions of higher education. SCICU awards deserving members and celebrates education.
She said she wears many hats, but she enjoys the opportunity to assist others.
“I live by Luke 12:48, ‘To whom much is given, much is required.’ Therefore, it is not only my duty to assist others, but it also a privilege and an honor,” Davis said.
Davis earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in accounting from Clark Atlanta University. Additionally, she earned a doctorate degree in educational leadership with a concentration in curriculum and instruction from South Carolina State University. She is currently enrolled at Liberty University, where she is pursuing a doctorate degree in accounting.
Smalls currently serves as an assistant registrar and has been employed at Voorhees for 20 years. She was also a recipient of the institution’s Tiger Roar Award for the month of February for her excellent customer service.
Smalls said she truly appreciates the recognition and will continue to do what is instilled in her to the best of her ability.
“I love working at Voorhees, where we are like family, because I love helping the people that I encounter and work with. A scripture that I live by at work is 1 Corinthians 12:14, ‘For the body is not one member, but many.’ I believe that we are a team and therefore, I am better at what I do because of the individuals that I work with,” Smalls said.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Voorhees College.
President W. Franklin Evans said he takes pride in selecting and retaining superior talent.
“The faculty and staff at Voorhees work endlessly to provide exceptional services to our students. I am proud of Dr. Davis and Ms. Smalls for their dedication and efforts they put forth every day to assist in moving the mission forward,” Evans said.
For more information, contact the Office of Communications, at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.
