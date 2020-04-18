Voorhees names faculty and staff members of year

Smalls currently serves as an assistant registrar and has been employed at Voorhees for 20 years. She was also a recipient of the institution’s Tiger Roar Award for the month of February for her excellent customer service.

Smalls said she truly appreciates the recognition and will continue to do what is instilled in her to the best of her ability.

“I love working at Voorhees, where we are like family, because I love helping the people that I encounter and work with. A scripture that I live by at work is 1 Corinthians 12:14, ‘For the body is not one member, but many.’ I believe that we are a team and therefore, I am better at what I do because of the individuals that I work with,” Smalls said.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Voorhees College.

President W. Franklin Evans said he takes pride in selecting and retaining superior talent.

“The faculty and staff at Voorhees work endlessly to provide exceptional services to our students. I am proud of Dr. Davis and Ms. Smalls for their dedication and efforts they put forth every day to assist in moving the mission forward,” Evans said.

For more information, contact the Office of Communications, at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0